Oscars 2023: Full winners list

Oscars 2023 is currently live in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year's show is being hosted by popular television personality Jimmy Kimmel.
The Oscar ceremony is held by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will honor films released in 2022. Produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, the ceremony is being televised in the U.S. by ABC.
This is Jimmy Kimmel's third stint as the host, as he had previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Apart from awards, there will be live performances from Rickey Minor, Sofia Carson & Diane Warren, Rihanna, Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, David Byrne, Son Lux & Stephanie Hsu, and Lenny Kravitz.
Here’s the complete list of Oscars 2023 winners
Best Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front
- Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Mandy Walker, Elvis
- Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Best Live Action Short: Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye
- Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Ivalu
- Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón, Le Pupille
- Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Night Ride
- Cyrus Neshvad, The Red Suitcase
Best Documentary Feature Film: Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, Navalny
- Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, All That Breathes
- Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman, Fire of Love
- Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström, A House Made of Splinters
Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey
- Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins
Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants, João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano
- My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová
- The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow
- Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti
Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter
- Babylon, Mary Zophres
- Elvis, Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan
Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Belgium)
- EO (Poland)
- The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga
- Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year?, Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones
Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front, production design by Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration by Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way of Water, production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, set decoration by Vanessa Cole
- Babylon, production design by Florencia Martin, set decoration by Anthony Carlino
- Elvis, production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy, set decoration by Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans, production design by Rick Carter, set decoration by Karen O’Hara
Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon, Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux
- The Fabelmans, John Williams