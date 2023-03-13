Oscars 2023: Full winners list

Oscars 2023 is currently live in the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. This year's show is being hosted by popular television personality Jimmy Kimmel.

The Oscar ceremony is held by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will honor films released in 2022. Produced by Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, the ceremony is being televised in the U.S. by ABC.

This is Jimmy Kimmel's third stint as the host, as he had previously hosted in 2017 and 2018. Apart from awards, there will be live performances from Rickey Minor, Sofia Carson & Diane Warren, Rihanna, Rahul Sipligunj & Kaala Bhairava, David Byrne, Son Lux & Stephanie Hsu, and Lenny Kravitz.

Here’s the complete list of Oscars 2023 winners

Best Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Darius Khondji, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Mandy Walker, Elvis

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Best Live Action Short: Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye

Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan, Ivalu

Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón, Le Pupille

Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen, Night Ride

Cyrus Neshvad, The Red Suitcase

Best Documentary Feature Film: Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, Navalny

Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer, All That Breathes

Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman, Fire of Love

Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström, A House Made of Splinters

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast, Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Turning Red, Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Best Animated Short Film: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor, Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants, João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks, Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It, Lachlan Pendragon

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: The Whale, Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley

All Quiet on the Western Front, Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

Elvis, Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

Best Costume Design: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ruth E. Carter

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Elvis, Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris, Jenny Beavan

Best International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Documentary Short Film: The Elephant Whisperers, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

Haulout, Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year?, Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect, Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate, Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

Best Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front, production design by Christian M. Goldbeck, set decoration by Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water, production design by Dylan Cole and Ben Procter, set decoration by Vanessa Cole

Babylon, production design by Florencia Martin, set decoration by Anthony Carlino

Elvis, production design by Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy, set decoration by Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans, production design by Rick Carter, set decoration by Karen O’Hara

Best Original Score: All Quiet on the Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once, Son Lux

The Fabelmans, John Williams

