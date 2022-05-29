Can you set a TikTok video as your phone wallpaper? Steps revealed

TikTok has just taken customizing phone wallpapers to the next level, allowing users to set videos from the platform as live wallpapers.

The short-video app is a treasure trove for a myriad of viral trends, challenges, hacks, and more, so much so that even niches like wallpapers spawned viral content like the AI-generated wallpaper trend and planet lockscreen trend.

In fact, there is a whole category of videos that are specifically created to be used as live wallpapers. To learn the steps to set TikTok videos as live wallpapers on both iPhones and Androids, read on.

How to set TikTok videos as live wallpapers on iPhone

The process of setting up videos from the video-sharing platform as live wallpapers is quite easy on iPhones with the 3D touch function. However, one caveat with iPhones is that they only allow animated wallpapers for lock screens, not home screens. The live wallpaper can be activated with a long press.

After clicking on 'Live Photo,' go to 'Wallpaper' in 'Settings' to enable the live wallpaper (Images via Gadget Hacks)

Here are the steps you need to follow to do so:

Launch the app on your phone. Select the video you wish to set as your phone wallpaper. These could be short clips, edits, or even content created specifically for live wallpapers. Click on the Share button in the bottom right corner of the screen. From the options that pop up, select Live Photo from the bottom row of icons. This converts the video into a Live Photo, which will be stored on your device's Photos app. Go to the Photos app and select the Live Photo that was just saved. Then, click on Share and Use as Wallpaper. Alternatively, you can go to Settings and choose Wallpaper from the menu. This will direct you to the next page where you need to click on Choose a New Wallpaper and select the desired Live Photo from your saved images. After adjusting the size and zoom of the Live Photo by pinching the screen, click on Set. The final step will ask you whether you wish to set the live wallpaper as a lock screen or "both," referring to the lock screen and home screen. Selecting the latter will change your home screen to the first static still from the live wallpaper.

How to set TikTok videos as live wallpaper on Android

The process for Androids is similar, but includes one additional step. Users must download the TikTok Wall Picture first, which is a plugin associated with the app. If you try to directly set a TikTok video as your wallpaper, the app will prompt you with the plugin download of its own accord.

Once the app is downloaded, follow the same steps listed above to download the video as a Live Photo. The video will have the option to Set Wallpaper on the top right of the screen, prompting users with the option to choose only the home screen or both home screen and lock screen.

Androids allow live wallpapers for both. Your choice here will become the default for all TikTok videos you set as your live wallpaper via the plugin thereafter.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul