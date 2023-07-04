5 streamers who have received the most outrageous things from their viewers

In the ever-evolving world of online content creation, streamers have become global sensations, entertaining millions of viewers with their captivating gameplay, engaging discussions, and charismatic personalities. However, we have come a long way since the beginning of the livestreaming industry, where people would show their appreciation with virtual gifts and heartfelt messages.

Nowadays, there has been an unprecedented shift towards a realm where the boundaries of generosity and eccentricity are continuously pushed to new extremes. As more and more creators opt to solidify their connection with viewers by providing their die-hard fans with the address for a P.O. box that also offers the added benefit of tangible on and off-stream engagement.

More often than not, content creators utilize P.O. boxes as a means for their viewers to send physical items, fan mail, and gifts directly to them, which a majority of these types of streamers directly open and unbox on stream to share their unfiltered first reactions.

Despite the sweet sentiments behind providing their dedicated fanbases a direct physical link to share their support, some miscreants have used the anonymity of the internet to send inappropriate or harmful materials like guns and syringes to content creators sparking debates on the potential danger these creators expose themselves to while accepting gifts from strangers.

Firearms and four other outrageous P.O. box deliveries that streamers have received

1) Syringes

Starting off this list is everybody's favorite juicer and Twitch's superstar streamer and the time he stumbled open a pack of sterile syringes while doing his P.O. Box opening streams. During a February 2020 livestream, xQc opened a harmless package labeled 'CPU,' however, to his dismay, he discovered a collection of syringes inside the package. Startled and shocked, he immediately distanced himself from the package and expressed his disbelief and concern.

This unsettling incident prompted xQc to stop his P.O. box streams stating:

"Okay, I’m done. Holy s***. What the f***."

2) Poop

Moving on from sterile gifts to nonsterile ones, popular Twitch streamer Erobb221 experienced a rather nauseating experience during a livestream in October 2020 when he opened a viewer's gift accompanied by some serious malodor. With his partner Brittney and child on stream, Eric stated:

"It stinks, Brittney."

It also included a note that read - "You have been pooped on." While both Eric and Brittney initially awkwardly laughed it off, there was visible disgust on both of their faces. Like xQc, Eric decided to close their P.O. Box, stating potential health risks as the reason.

3) Leftovers

The next entry on this list features a relatively smaller Runescape streamer who goes by the name ColtonRein. During a now-deleted VOD of the P.O. Box stream in January 2020, Colton received a gift that, at first glance, would be considered a good gift - food. However, as the Twitch creator carefully unwrapped the present, he discovered a collection of old food, prompting him to laugh.

With a mix of curiosity and humor, he began sifting through the cornucopia of discarded items:

"There's corn, like, kernels. There's a half-eaten piece of toast and an empty pack of gum. Get the f**k outta here, dude."

Though Colton laughed off receiving these half-eaten food commodities, he was left considerably perplexed and has yet to do more P.O. Box streams since then.

4) Firearms

Popular Twitch streamer and co-owner of OTK, Emily "Emiru," received a full-fledged assault rifle during one of her P.O. Box streams earlier this year on March 26, 2023. Despite the unexpected nature of the gift, she couldn't help but burst into laughter and express her fascination with it. After almost two hours into the stream, Emiru came across a rectangular package which prompted her to say:

"What the.. what in god's f**king name?"

The gun came with a message explaining how her Chevrolet Corvette was so sick it prompted the viewer to send her a 'mid-tier' gun. The popular streamer continued to fidget around and examine the parts before attempting to build the AR while expressing her confusion on whether it was an assault rifle or an airsoft gun.

5) Body Pillow

Wrapping up this list is a light-hearted gift that doesn't relatively endanger the lives of unsuspecting streamers opening gifts from random strangers across the internet. During a P.O. box opening livestream in 2019, Twitch streamer and royalty, Imane "Pokimane" found herself going through a plethora of gifts and goodies sent to her when she stumbled upon a rather large package.

With a sense of intrigue, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer carefully opened the packaging, unveiling an incredibly unusual and unexpected gift: a full-sized body pillow cover adorned with her own image. Pokimane was initially amused by this outlier of a gift and even exhibited it to her stream.

The body pillow cover quickly became a source of jest and amusement within the community, generating a flurry of jokes and banter among her followers, also known as "simps."

