RuneScape streamer breaks collarbone on Twitch stream while riding bike

Twitch content creator and YouTuber Skill Specs is going viral on Twitter after a clip of him falling from his bike while livestreaming was shared on the platform. The unfortunate incident caused his collarbone to break. Known for his Old School RuneScape gameplay, Jay, as he is called by fans, shared the short video on New Year's Day,

In the clip, the streamer can be seen abruptly falling from his bike after he tries to turn the camera to look directly at the camera. Skill Specs suffered quite a heavy fall that ended up breaking his collarbone, as evidenced by a photo of the X-ray he uploaded on Twitter, ironically captioned "Happy new year..."

"-1 collarbone": Twitter reacts as Skill Specs starts off 2023 by breaking his clavicle

As someone popular in the RuneScape community, Jay has built quite a loyal following over the years. He is a partnered streamer on Twitch with over 180K followers. According to SullyGnome, he was the tenth most-watched OSRS Twitch streamer in the last month and has close to three thousand hours of total stream time of the game on his channel.

While he does play other games, such as Rust, Skill Specs' go-to title is RuneScape. After a fan posted the clip of his fall in the comments section of his X-Ray post, the streamer responded in proper gamer fashion.

Fans were taken with the quip and added more in-game jargon in response to continue the joke.

The clip clearly shows the streamer falling off the bike while trying to talk to the camera. Shortly before the unfortunate incident, Jay can be heard introducing viewers to the IRL stream before being cut off abruptly:

''Welcome to the life of the Specs. So basically..."

After falling, Sill Specs managed to comment on the mishap with a short laugh:

"Oh, that's not good."

Twitter user OnePuunchRS addressed his laugh after such a serious injury:

Another fan pointed out that they could hear the bones break:

The content creator himself continued his banter on Twitter with witty replies to many questions. Before the small clip was uploaded, fellow streamer Faux was curious about the people responsible for the injury. Skill Specs posted a picture of the bike in response.

Faux was curious about the people responsible for the injury. Skill Specs posted a picture of the bike in response.

In general, most fans wished him a speedy recovery.

In general, most fans wished him a speedy recovery.

Clavicle or collarbone fractures can take up to six to eight weeks to heal, sometimes even more. That said, getting hurt while streaming is not exactly a very rare occasion. Here is a list of times Twitch content creatures injured themselves on stream.

