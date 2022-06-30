5 Twitch streamers who injured themselves live on stream

Being a streamer can be a difficult profession to master. With so many streaming genres on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, it is no surprise that content creators can sometimes incur injuries. With cooking and IRL streams gaining traction around the globe, creators are likely to get into harm's way.

Here is a list of content creators who injured themselves live on stream.

Note: A few of these clips depict graphic images of injuries. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sjokoladen and four more streamers who hurt themselves on stream

1) Roflgator cuts his hand

The popular VRchat streamer Roflgator is also known for his Just Chatting streams. In one of those streams last year, the Twitch star hurt himself while working in the kitchen. Apparently, while trying to wash a porcelain bowl, he accidentally let it fall and break on his hand.

Although his hands are covered in the stream due to overlays, his reaction suggested a serious injury:

"I don't know if I am okay or not. That was bad. Lemme go somewhere else. I might have just cut the sh** out of myself"

Many in the chat expressed their concern, along with some Redditors who noted how one shouldn't try to save a glass utensil.

2) Sjokoladen falls while hiking

Sjokoladen, a Norwegian streamer, went on a solo hiking trip across the mountains of Oslo about a year ago where was met with an accident. While streaming, he lost his balance on an icy slope and slid out of control. As the clip shows, he fell on hard ground and couldn't get up. Subsequently, the streamer had to call emergency helicopter services to rescue him.

In a tweet, Sjokoladen announced that he was okay and asked viewers not to worry. In fact, the stream did not end until the helicopter came to rescue him. The incident, however, broke two bones in his leg and displaced his knee. The streamer also intimated the need for an operation.

Sjokoladen 🇳🇴 @Sjokoladen



I'm ok, takes more to bring me down twitter.com/Karbo1x/status…

3) Sarakateee's infamous cat scratch

Back in 2016, Sara Kate's clip of her cat scratching her eye went viral. The creator was seen playing Black Ops 2 when she tried to kiss her pet cat. However, the cat, clearly not understanding her owner's intentions, mauled her eye.

Sara immediately realized the extent of her injury as the eye began bleeding profusely. The streamer, experiencing immense pain, ended her stream.

Sara Kate @sarakateee Just got discharged from the hospital. I love you all. She did scratch my eye ball and lid around it but I'll be fine in a few weeks Just got discharged from the hospital. I love you all. She did scratch my eye ball and lid around it but I'll be fine in a few weeks ❤️

Sara subsequently checked herself into a hospital and kept her viewers informed as well. Fortunately, the streamer was discharged and reassured fans of her wellbeing.

4) PhantomLord's botched confetti cannon

Former streamer PhantomL0rd who got banned for shady CSGO marketplace dealings, intended to celebrate reaching a milestone in his follower count. To that effect, he brought out a couple of confetti cannons for the party. The streamer intended to burst them after reaching nine thousand subs on Twitch. However, proceedings quickly went south.

As it turned out, he was holding the cannon the wrong way up. So when he popped it, the pressure released on his legs and he sank to the floor crying in pain:

"It's the other way around! Oh, my leg. F**k that really f***ing hurt."

5) mekise hurts his mouth while playing VR game

mekise, a Twitch streamer, recently broke his mouth when he stumbled into furniture while playing a VR game on stream. VR games are known for transporting users to a virtual world and offering exceptional levels of immersion. While mekise was engrossed in the game, he crashed into the countertops of his living room and immediately fell to the ground in pain. He could be heard saying:

"Okay, I have broken my mouth. I am not kidding."

mekise subsequently had to cover his mouth with a cloth to stop the bleeding. However, he went on to reassure his viewers by answering some questions before ending the stream.

