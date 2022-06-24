VR streamer Roflgator banned from Twitch after going AFK in VR chat

Popular VR streamer Robert "Roflgator" just got banned by Twitch. The streamer is famous for his roleplaying in VRchat. His time in the game has frequently been compared to reality TV shows as he hosts numerous events where players come to participate.

Be it speed dating or other fun game shows, he is joined by his band of friends, called the Gator Crew, as they take part in the activities donning their individual roleplaying personas.

Before becoming the number #1 VRchat streamer on Twitch, Rob was a pro in Overwatch and coached for teams like Fnatic and EnVision. Today, he was banned on the purple platform for breaching its terms and conditions. The offense involved the appearance of certain unsavoury elements on-screen while he was AFK (away-from-keyboard).

"Don't blame anyone but me pls" - Roflgator tweets, accepting responsibility for his ban

Rob was having another one of his events in VRchat when the ban hit. The game is highly s*xually explicit due to the high level of freedom that players have whilst customizing their characters. Allegedly, this culminated in a regrettable situation. The streamer left his PC while his character was in an area showing a lot of skin and Twitch was having none of it.

As news of the ban spread, the community was left asking questions all over Twitter and Reddit. Rofgator himself replied to a post on r/LivestreamFail:

He also took to Twitter to dispel any attempts to blame others present in the game. VRchat is highly interactive and with so many people playing, it is difficult to sensor content:

roflgator @roflgatorOW Ban was because I went afk in a place with a bit too much butta.

No, it wasn’t kyo afk cam.

Roflgator also made a joke about it being fellow streamer Bobe's fault, but that is just a running gag in the community and should not be taken seriously.

Fans react to Roflgator's ban

Fans took to Twitter voicing their displeaure at the ban, mostly asking for its exact reason:

Many also did not appreciate that the VODs on Twitch would not be watchable:

They also wanted to know how long it would last, and when Roflgator would be back. A few wished the streamer luck and felt that he deserves a break:

Redditors too replied to his comment expressing discontent at his ban. They too wanted to know exactly what happened and how long the ban would last. Some shared their theories.:

A few did not agree with the decision, pointing out that Twitch allows blatantly lascivious content such as Bath Tub streams but has a problem with a VR game purely consumed for comedic purposes by Roflgator's community:

The streamer still hasn't divulged how long the ban will be in effect for, so there's no news on that front. But fans can watch his recent VODs on his dedicated YouTube channel while they wait for the VRchat legend to return.

