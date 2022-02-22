"My heart, dude!": Twitch streamer Roflgator hilariously reacts to a misleading video involving a fish

Roflgator had a good laugh during his latest stream while watching a compilation of meme videos on YouTube.

Twitch streamer Robert "Roflgator" is a variety streamer with an extensive background as an esports player and coach who regularly collaborates with large streamers like Sodapoppin. He usually streams VR Chat, a virtual reality game that lets you join chat rooms with other players from across the world, giving way for people to meet "face to face" while they stay in their rooms.

During his latest broadcast, the streamer and some of his friends watched the meme compilation YouTube channel "Unusual Memes," laughing at videos they found funny. One video started with a man standing in front of a toilet, beginning to unzip his pants, to which the streamer started to panic, concerned that the video might break the terms and conditions on Twitch involving nudity.

"Woah!!"

Roflgator suprised by an unexpected fish

As the streamer reaches to stop the video, the man in it undoes his pants and shows something hidden underneath the shirt. As the hidden object underneath his shirt starts to shift down, a dead fish falls out of the shirt and lands in the toilet.

"Wait, what?"

The unexpected punchline shocked the group, making them all laugh at the very misleading video.

"F*ck, dude! Haha! Holy sh*t dude, my heart! Oh my god!"

One of his friends said what they were all thinking, saying he thought it was a more "revealing" video.

"I thought it was one of those videos."

With Twitch being very strict about showing nudity on stream, this streamer certainly thought he would be the next person banned. Luckily for him, a dead fish in someone's pants won't count as nudity under Twitch's guidelines.

Some members of Reddit reacted to the clip, with one user clarifying that the streamer was pretty drunk at the time, which explains his slow reaction to the video.

The perfect timing of his reaction, as well as his friends losing it over the video, makes this one of Roflgator's most hilarious clips to date.

Edited by R. Elahi