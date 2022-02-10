"Men make the best women": VRChat streamer Roflgator provides his hilarious insight during a conversation

Robert "Roflgator" hosted a cooking stream with fellow streamers Mizkif and Bobe_ as guests. Their conversation took a hilarious turn when Rob interjected with an interesting comment.

Roflgator is a popular virtual reality (VR) streamer often found in VRChat lobbies. The group discussed the recent VR dating show he hosted, where Mizfik pointed out a realization he made about women in VRChat lobbies. However, he was cut-off by Rob, who hilariously declared:

"Men make the best women."

Roflgator adds hilarious commentary to Mizkif and Bobe's conversation

Rob had previously conducted a dating show in his VRChat lobby, where Mizkif had also been a participant. After flirting with a virtual personality for a while, it was revealed to Mizfik that two people were controlling the persona.

During his latest cooking stream, Rob had Mizfik and Bobe, the VR girl he chatted with, over as guests. Recounting the experience of the VR dating show, Mizkif talked about the personality Bobe was portraying.

"I came looking for love and then you were like 'I'm this girl doing backflips'. I'm like holy f****** s***."

The girl told Mizfik that she was from New Jersey, his hometown. This detail further excited him, which eventually made the reveal even more disappointing.

"And you're like, 'I'm from Jersey.' So I'm like, wow, you're probably a cheerleader or some s***."

Mizkif then turned to Rob, directly addressing him in the conversation. He wanted to share his realization about women in the VR experience.

"You know what I realized? Rob, I'm being serious, you know what I realized on your dating show? Women online.."

He got cut off by Rob, who made a hilarious interjection:

"Men make the best women."

The room went silent after his comment. As Mizfik tried to suppress his laughter, the cameraman panned to Rob.

Rob stood there with a solemn, serious look while holding his burrito, which added to the situation's absurdity. Mizfik prompted him to repeat his statement, and Rob complied.

"Men make the best women."

Rob is a popular VR streamer who often plays in the lobby of men pretending to be a female character. Through his experience, he found out that men are often better at playing female characters than women themselves. This is what he meant by the comment.

Bobe, a seasoned VRChat personality, agreed with his statement. Mizkif, adding to the conversation in an absurd fashion, guaranteed Rob that he could provide him with fellatio better than a woman could.

"I guarantee you, Rob, I swear to you, I can give you the best h*** of your life."

Bobe interjected this claim, stating that all men believe so. She then asked Mizkif if he had any real experience, to which he responded in the affirmative. His response surprised the streamers, which prompted him to reiterate.

"Yes! That's the crazy part, I have! Yes, I sucked d***!"

The streamers then went on to discuss the details of the revelation.

Fans respond to this hilarious conversation

The chaotic conversation left viewers confused yet amused. The major focus seemed to be on the surprising discovery made about Mizkif's sexuality.

Also Read Article Continues below

Roflgator often conducts interactive events on his stream called "The Royal Gator." He currently has 274 thousand followers on Twitch and regularly streams VRChat content.

Edited by Srijan Sen