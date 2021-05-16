Overwatch pro Roflgator rushed to ER after COVID-19 complications

Twitch streamer Robert “Roflgator” Malecki has been reported to be struggling with COVID-19 complications.
The former professional Overwatch player’s partner Stephanie posted on Twitter informing fans that he is currently in the emergency room. Roflgator had earlier posted on Twitter that he will not be streaming “until he feels better.”
Roflgator informed his viewers that he was COVID positive and claimed that he had never felt “worse in his life.” The internet sensation’s partner has since posted a picture of him on Twitter in the emergency room.
Twitch streamer Roflgator taken to emergency room due to COVID-related complications
Rolfgator posted the following tweet on May 13th. He had apparently not been tested for COVID yet, though some of his fans encouraged him to get a test done.
However, the broadcaster claimed that he hadn’t felt “worse” in his life ever. On May 15th, Stephanie posted a tweet confirming the initial suspicions.
Roflgator had to be rushed to an emergency room as his condition worsened. Stephanie then revealed further details about the streamer’s illness.
As seen, she told fans that both she and Roflgator are not “anti-vaccine.” She claimed that vaccines were not available when she left for “Texas.”
Roflgator currently lives in Chicago, Illinois. As can be seen, Stephanie revealed that the streamer had been struggling with symptoms for over a week. She also claimed that both had been careful about spreading the virus and had been quarantining and sanitizing properly.
As far as Roflgator’s health is concerned, it seems as if the streamer is fast recovering. Stephanie also revealed that he is off “oxygen and IV” and is only being monitored. The pair are still waiting on Roflgator’s COVID results, although she said that he might as well be released the next day.
Roflgator regularly streams on Twitch, although more than half of his streams are of the “Just chatting” genre. Apart from Overwatch, Roflgator plays games such as GTA 5, Minecraft, and Apex Legends.
He currently has around 217k followers on Twitch. As can be seen, innumerable fans rushed to give their best wishes to the streamer and hoped for a speedy recovery.