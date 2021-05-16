Overwatch pro Roflgator rushed to ER after COVID-19 complications

Twitch streamer Robert “Roflgator” Malecki has been reported to be struggling with COVID-19 complications.

The former professional Overwatch player’s partner Stephanie posted on Twitter informing fans that he is currently in the emergency room. Roflgator had earlier posted on Twitter that he will not be streaming “until he feels better.”

Roflgator informed his viewers that he was COVID positive and claimed that he had never felt “worse in his life.” The internet sensation’s partner has since posted a picture of him on Twitter in the emergency room.

Twitch streamer Roflgator taken to emergency room due to COVID-related complications

Rolfgator posted the following tweet on May 13th. He had apparently not been tested for COVID yet, though some of his fans encouraged him to get a test done.

However, the broadcaster claimed that he hadn’t felt “worse” in his life ever. On May 15th, Stephanie posted a tweet confirming the initial suspicions.

Unfortunately I can’t stream till I feel better. I am at the point where I am sincerely worried about this illness. This is the worst I’ve ever felt in my life. I’m really sorry — roflgator (@roflgatorOW) May 13, 2021

Roflgator had to be rushed to an emergency room as his condition worsened. Stephanie then revealed further details about the streamer’s illness.

As seen, she told fans that both she and Roflgator are not “anti-vaccine.” She claimed that vaccines were not available when she left for “Texas.”

Just to clarify some things: neither Rob nor I are anti-vax. I 100% wish the vaccine was available to me before I left for Texas, but it wasn’t. I masked and sanitized the entire time I was there, only saw a few people most of which were vaccinated. — Stephanie (@xdsweetpea) May 15, 2021

Roflgator currently lives in Chicago, Illinois. As can be seen, Stephanie revealed that the streamer had been struggling with symptoms for over a week. She also claimed that both had been careful about spreading the virus and had been quarantining and sanitizing properly.

As far as Roflgator’s health is concerned, it seems as if the streamer is fast recovering. Stephanie also revealed that he is off “oxygen and IV” and is only being monitored. The pair are still waiting on Roflgator’s COVID results, although she said that he might as well be released the next day.

Update: He's off oxygen and IVs so he's just being monitored now. We are still waiting on the official Covid results, but hopefully he can come home tomorrow if all goes well! Thanks for all the love everyone, the kind words truly mean a lot <3 — Stephanie (@xdsweetpea) May 16, 2021

Roflgator regularly streams on Twitch, although more than half of his streams are of the “Just chatting” genre. Apart from Overwatch, Roflgator plays games such as GTA 5, Minecraft, and Apex Legends.

Wish both of you the best and a fast recovery. Be safe and stay safe <3 — Diana (@WinterLanterns_) May 15, 2021

Rest up man. Also, please get tested for COVID, you should be able to find places that do it for free. I know we all joke about it at this point but it still kills people. — PokeStockHunter (@StockHunter21) May 13, 2021

I know how important streaming is for you. You would try to push through even if you couldn't physically stand. So this really must be serious. Please take all of the time you need to recover. Your friends and community will always be there for you no matter what. <3 — Blu_Haze (@Blu_Haze) May 13, 2021

Dont worry so much about your stream man, you said "my stream will die if i still take breaks". No it wont. Get better bro ! — Entro (@Entropistu) May 13, 2021

Hope you feel better brother, and i know you hate going to the doctor but there is a certain point an illness reaches where you need to seek medical help. So please visit one.



Get well soon ❤️ — Rag (@RTLTale) May 13, 2021

He currently has around 217k followers on Twitch. As can be seen, innumerable fans rushed to give their best wishes to the streamer and hoped for a speedy recovery.