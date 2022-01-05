"My dog died": Roflgator convinces Sodapoppin to visit him, Veibae left stunned at latter's reaction

Twitch streamer Robert "Roflgator" Malecki recently tried out an extreme maneuver to somehow convince fellow streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris to join him in his cooking stream.

At first, Sodapoppin refused to join Roflgator in his cooking shenanigans, as he was booked to play Monopoly with VTuber Veibae. However, Rob desperately wanted Chance, so he pulled out a wild excuse for him to show up.

"My dog died, you have to do something for me."

Roflgator leaves Veibae and Sodapoppin astonished after using a crazy excuse for the latter to join his stream

During a recent VRChat stream, Sodapoppin, Roflgator and Veibae were watching various shows (such as Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares) in their virtual living room.

However, when a question was raised by the group about their content for the next stream, Roflgator revealed that he wanted Sodapoppin in his upcoming cooking stream.

"Vei, can you just give him one night off so he could come to my cooking stream, so that my f***ing stream doesn't die."

Roflgator tried different tactics such as inviting Veibae in order for Chance to make an appearance in his stream. However, the VTuber noted that they won't be able to join because of their prior booking.

"Wait, we are booked tomorrow, we have Monopoly."

After all these tactics failed to work, Roflgator had to resort to using his dog's death as an excuse for Chance to come and see him in his stream, which led to him agreeing to his request while laughing uncontrollably.

"Let's do it, alright bro."

However, Veibae wasn't at all happy with both Sodapoppin and Roflgator for laughing at the joke and using the latter's dog's death as an excuse. Moreover, she was also disappointed to know that Chance was going to ditch her for Rob.

"Wait so you are ditching me?"

Veibae was distraught at losing Chance and to make matters worse, Roflgator put the nail in the coffin by later explaining why Sodapoppin would definitely take part in his cooking stream.

"Your dog only dies once. I saved this card specifically for this."

With a brilliant yet cruel excuse, Rolfgator secured a partnership with Sodapoppin in his cooking stream, and it remains to be seen what the duo will try to cook soon.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider