"Are you tired of money being your only personality?": Roflgator hilariously accuses Sodapoppin of being clinically depressed

During a recent live stream, Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris hilariously got accused by Rob “Roflgator” Malecki of being clinically depressed.

The two streamers apart from Jesus “Cyr” Cortez, Jellypeanut, Russell and Burnenator recently collaborated for a livestream. Sodapoppin was sitting alone on the couch when he was approached by Roflgator and Russell.

The two creators asked Sodapoppin a series of questions while playing somber music in the background. The final clip resembled a mental health video with Sodapoppin as the chief subject.

Roflgator hilariously jokes about Sodapoppin being "clinically depressed"

Sodapoppin seemed to be sitting on the couch alone while scrolling through his phone. The black-and-white clip, along with the somber music in the background, resembled an actual mental health video. Roflgator and Russell started with some basic questions:

“Are you suffering from clinical depression? Do you wish you could see Mizkif, or popular streamers so you could be invited to watch the Matrix? Do you wish that you were even a top-30 streamer on Twitch? Do you wish your name didn’t get changed from Final Fantasy XIV?”

In response to the jibe about his Twitch viewership, Sodapoppin claimed that he had around five times the viewership compared to Roflgator. However, Roflgator was hardly done, and went on to ask him about his car:

“Do you wish that maybe you have just got a s**t Porsche but still get to travel to LA and hang out with cool, popular actors? Do you wish you didn’t lose followers while playing Final Fantasy? Are you gonna skip the lore in Final Fantasy resulting in the absolute frustration in the entire community? Are you tired of money being your only personality?”

Sodapoppin appeared to be especially attached to his Porsche, and claimed that there was nothing wrong with the car:

“Okay, the Porsche is cool. If you are gonna do this f**king bit hit me with true shit. My Porsche is bad**s.”

However, Roflgator was not done, and dished out some of his best insults towards the end:

“How much was that car again? Are you sick of not being able to fit inside your tiny little Porsche because you are over six feet? Are you tired of having your p**is fit through a toilet paper roll?”

Sodapoppin could hardly control his laughter towards the end and was left speechless. He clumsily sat on the couch and appeared to embrace the “role” Roflgator had handed out to him towards the end. The streamer knew that he had little option but to wait for his friends to finish with their questions in order to move on.

