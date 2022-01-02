"These children?": Sodapoppin hilariously gets AI Dungeon 2 to give him bizarre instructions 

Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" Morris met a rather confused and devilish God in his recent stream while playing the popular text adventure game AI Dungeon 2.

The game developed by Nick Walton allows players to take control of their destiny and create their own epic adventure. This includes the production of a storyline using the game's deep-thinking AI.

Sodapoppin urged by God in AI Dungeon 2 to kill three children

During Sodapoppin's recent run on the game, his storyline involved meeting a God who had a task for him. God had hired Chance's character to kill someone in the neighboring village,

As Sodapoppin reached the village, the character looked around to try and find the target. After entering the first house, the game notified that he had encountered three children playing inside it.

Chance then created a hilarious twist in his storyline that no viewer in his Twitch chat expected when he asked the celestial figure whether his targets were the three children after all.

"Is this who you want me to kill God?? These children??"

Most fans would have expected the all-powerful God to say no. However, to Chance and his fans' delight, the supreme being replied affirmatively, which led to a lot of laughter.

"God replies, 'Yes.'"

Sodapoppin's first act as God isn't what you expect

Sodapoppin's life as a mortal took some unexpected turns, which led to him making a deal with Satan himself to defeat God in a storyline ripped straight out of comics or animes.

After Satan granted him immortality, Sodapoppin overpowered God and defeated him, and later absorbed all his powers. This eventually led to a massive showdown between him and Satan, with the former becoming victorious to earn the title of "Master of this world" or, in simple terms, the new God.

For his first act as God, Sodapoppin had a dearth of options to choose from. However, he surprised everyone by taking a weird route with his grant.

"I turn all women into 2D anime girls who are now much hotter than they were before."

In the end, it seems like Sodapoppin's story from a mortal to a God took off quite quickly, and fans hope to see more quirky storylines like these from him in AI Dungeon 2 soon.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar