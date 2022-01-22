"I'm extra chad": Twitch streamer MurderCrumpet does his first-ever IRL stream

Twitch streamer and VR Chat player MurderCrumpet did his first IRL stream on his channel.

During a recent livestream, MurderCrumpet decided to surprise his fans with a real life stream. He is a roleplayer who usually has a virtual avatar in the form of a crash test dummy robot.

However, during his most recent stream, he switched up his approach and turned on the camera to reveal his face. He then bigged himself up as he told his viewers:

"Look I even grew out my beard. So I'm extra chad like..

MurderCrumpet does his first IRL stream on Twitch along with fellow VTuber Bobe

MurderCrumpet is a well known name in the VR Chat community. He is a godtier roleplayer. Recently, he revealed his face in a real life stream for the first time.

He did a two hour IRL stream where he hung out with his friends. Initially, it was just him and Bobe with others joining him later. He started his stream as usual with his avatar on screen in the VR chat world.

He then told his viewers that he was going to switch to a normal camera feed that would show him and Bobe. He seemed to have some trouble setting it up initially as he tried to figure out the new approach:

"Let me see if I can do this. Ready? I've got to move my thing around

He finally managed to sort it out and switch to his camera that showed him and Bobe as they streamed while sitting on a bed. He introduced himself to his viewers:

"Hey, hey, what's up? It's me. Hey, hi! We are doing an IRL stream. What's up guys? Hey, it's me. It's Crumpet. Hi! Oh my God, it's Crumpet!

After revealing his face, he went onto introduce Bobe to his viewers. With introductions out of the way, he began reading chats from his audience to see their reaction.

The non-VR real life stream went on for over two hours with Crumpet providing his fans with a lot of content. He even had his friends who hung out with him during the course of the stream. Coupled with that, he danced for his viewers during the stream to keep them entertained.

Fans react to MurderCrumpet's face reveal

A clip of him switching to an IRL stream hit the LivestreamFail subreddit. Fans who missed it live got the chance to see MurderCrumpet reveal himself. The comments were filled with Redditors naming his lookalikes.

Most fans agreed that Crumpet looked astoundingly similar to the popular One True King (OTK) member and fellow Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul