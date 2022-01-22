"Some of the most down-bad cringiest logs": Destiny reads chat logs of Ana Voir's fan

Steven "Destiny" Bonnell revealed chat logs of a fan of Ana Voir to his viewers.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Destiny addressed his ongoing drama with fellow streamer Ana Voir. He talked about her in detail and, in the process, also opened some chat logs as proof. He showed the chat logs of someone obsessively trying to ship him and Ana together. He presented it to his viewers and read the logs. He told his viewers about how unamused he felt after reading it:

"These might be some of the most down-bad, cringiest logs I think I have ever seen!"

Destiny addresses drama surrounding him and Ana Voir in the lastest stream

Destiny has been involved in a long drawn controversy with Ana Voir who is also a streamer on Twitch. In his most recent stream, he talked about Ana constantly trying to mention him and his partner Melina Goransson in her streams.

He then went on to explain the complete situation surrounding him and the streamer. He also decided to expose one of Voir's fans who constantly sent messages in his chat about him and Ana getting together. He showed the chat logs of the user named "anavore" to his viewers. He then read some of the messages out loud:

"I already invited myself to your wedding with Merl though. Excuse me? Umm what? Are we being nice or scary tonight?"

He continued to read some more "cringey" and disturbing messages sent in his Twitch chat by the user:

"Why not Merl? You two are cute together. Where do I file my formal protest?"

What exactly happened between Destiny and Ana Voir?

Bonnell and Ana Voir have had a public spat with each other. This was after the fact when the former claimed that Ana was stalking him incessantly over various platforms. In September 2021, the streamer claimed that Voir was reaching out to his friends and his partner even after he had blocked her for over six months. He said:

“She’s insane and she won’t leave me the f**k alone. I don’t know what to do at this point."

Ana on the other hand claimed that the American streamer was gaslighting her, claiming that he acted like a boyfriend even after knowing her feelings for him. However, the drama has been going on for over three months, with her recently telling fans on her stream that she feels threatened by Bonnell's partner Melina. She said to her fans:

"If I turn up dead somewhere, you guys know who the f*** did it."

After a clip of Destiny discussing his issues with Ana surfaced on the LivestreamFail subreddit, fans made their comments about the matter.

Fans seemed sympathetic towards the streamer's situation and showed their support, while some agreed with the streamer on how cringey the messages in the log were.

