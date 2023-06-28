“I’ll talk to someone” - Pokimane says she will put in a word for IShowSpeed to get unbanned on Twitch

Imane "Pokimane" intends to advocate for the unbanning of fellow Twitch streamer Darren "IShowSpeed." However, this is contingent on her getting a chance to speak with the platform's higher-ups during her visit to the upcoming TwitchCon 2023 event in Paris. For those unaware, IShowSpeed was first banned on December 15, 2021, for insinuating r*pe against another individual.

Kai Cenat brought this matter to Pokimane's attention, stating:

"I have a question. You know, I think it's been long enough, so, I was wondering, do you think that you can try and put in a word in or two to get Speed unbanned?

Imane, who wasn't aware that IShowSpeed has a permanent suspension from Twitch, later remarked:

"How about this you know? I'm headed to TwitchCon in like a week, so you know, if I get to talk to someone, I'll talk to someone. I'll say to look into the situation."

IShowSpeedLive⚡️ @IShowSpeed_Live Kai Calls Pokimane to ask if she can help speed get unbanned on twitch Kai Calls Pokimane to ask if she can help speed get unbanned on twitch 👀 https://t.co/pzSlJETOtG

Why was IShowSpeed banned in 2021? Pokimane hints at helping the streamer get unbanned

Pokimane is widely regarded as one of the platform's prominent figures. As a result, she has accumulated substantial influence within the Twitch community.

She has announced her plans to attend the highly anticipated TwitchCon 2023. The event is scheduled to take place at the renowned Paris Expo Porte de Versailles from July 8 to 9.

She has expressed her intentions to have a conversation with the staff members of the platform, discussing the possibility of an unban for IShowSpeed. This demonstrates her commitment to supporting fellow content creators within the Twitch community.

IShowSpeed was banned on Twitch after appearing on one of Adin Ross' e-date streams (2021). At one point, the Ohio-born streamer was seen speaking to one of the female contestants (Ash Kaash).

He made an insinuating remark about the female participant being stuck on an island with him and the latter forcing his way with her.

This incident sparked widespread outrage, and Twitch promptly issued a permanent ban for violating the platform's Community Guidelines.

Fans react to the clip

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to Imane’s generous offer. Here are some of the notable replies:

Rjay💣 @King_Rjayy @IShowSpeed_Live Kai a w friend but I don’t think speed wanna stream on twitch anymore @IShowSpeed_Live Kai a w friend but I don’t think speed wanna stream on twitch anymore

In October 2022, former Twitch streamer Adin Ross admitted to collaborating with someone to facilitate IShowSpeed's return. Unfortunately, these efforts did not materialize and likely contributed to Adin's subsequent permanent suspension from the platform.

Poll : 0 votes