"Not in like a content way" - Pokimane offers to apologize to xQc in light of recent controversy

On June 23, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" got together with Streamer of the Year Kai Cenat to discuss the ongoing controversy shrouding their industry. During the interaction, Cenat mentioned Felix "xQc" and his new $100 million contract with Kick, saying he was now "set for life." He then asked the former OfflineTV member why she had called the Canadian personality out for his decision.

Pokimane claimed she did the "opposite" of calling xQc out, clarifying that the Kick deal "did not make" sense to her. A few moments later, Cenat asserted that she should apologize to the streamer in light of the drama.

Pokimane responded by saying that if xQc "felt hurt" and needed an apology, she would reach out to him in the DMs. She said:

"Yeah, if xQc feels hurt and if he needs an apology, I feel, like, we're close enough. We've DM'd a bunch. He talked to me about his Kick deal before taking it. He can message me and we can sort it out. Happily! But, not in, like, a content way. You know? In, like, a natural friend-to-friend way."

Pokimane clarifies her sentiments amidst the controversy with xQc signing a $100 million Kick deal

At the 01:07 hour of the broadcast, Pokimane started explaining why she believed accepting a livestreaming deal from Kick was "weird." Kai Cenat then claimed that her comments "kind of called out" xQc:

"No, but you kind of called; like, you kind of called him out on it, though. Like, for me personally, I don't give a f**k! My man just signed a $100 million contract! He is set for life! Shout out to f**king Felix, okay? Shout out to Felix, okay?"

The Moroccan-Canadian personality concurred with Cenat's support for xQc. However, she said she did the "opposite" of calling out the former Overwatch pro. She elaborated:

"I agree. Didn't I do the opposite of calling him out? Where I was like, 'It's good for him. It doesn't make sense for me.' Because I knew people would say like, 'Oh... what you said about yourself, like, you should apply that to X.' But, for me, I was trying to say, 'No, no. We're in very different situations.'"

Cenat also highlighted the fact that Pokimane recently said accepting a contract from Kick went against her "morals and ethics."

The 27-year-old provided context for her stance and stated:

"Yes, mine! Because I stood against it in the past. But xQc has always been pro Stake and pro gambling. So, he's been consistent with taking the deal. If I would've taken the deal like that, it would've been inconsistent. (Kai Cenat brings up Pokimane saying accepting the deal would be cringe) No, I... oh, man! I was saying for me to be hypocritical, that would be really cringe to do for money!"

Timestamp: 01:07:25

Kai Cenat's continued his argument by recalling that Pokimane claimed it would be "cringe" to accept deals from the Trainwreckstv-backed platform.

The Twitch star responded:

"Yeah, I think that's how it came off. That's not what I was trying to say! I was trying to say, 'If you say I hate this thing and then you change your mind six months later, just to make some money, that's cringe.' You're rich and you're changing your mind for money. Do you get what I'm saying?"

It was at this point that Cenat said the streamer should apologize to xQc:

"So now, you've got to apologize! (Pokimane asks if Kai Cenat understood what she was trying to say) I don't know. You've got to apologize now. Yes, please! Poki, apologize! Apologize! Come on, bro! It's just something about yesterday, bruh! Just apologize, bruh!"

Fans react to the streamers' interaction

The streamers' interaction was a hot topic of discussion on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with more than 295 fans weighing in. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent responses:

Reddit community discussing the streamers' interaction (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some Redditors questioned why Pokimane apologized for "sharing her opinions." Meanwhile, u/Ryukiami claimed that Kai Cenat was "completely unrelated" to the controversy and entered the conversation "for the clout."

Poll : 0 votes