"Why would I compromise my morals and ethics" - Pokimane says it would be "cringe" if she accepts $10 million contract from Kick

During a livestream on June 21, 2023, Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" talked about whether she would be open to joining the Trainwreckstv-backed platform, Kick. The conversation began when she noticed a Twitch chatter who ask if she would switch platforms to Kick if she was offered a $10 million contract. The Moroccan-Canadian personality stated right away that she would not take the deal.

Pokimane went on to suggest that accepting a livestreaming contract from Kick would compromise her "morals and ethics":

"Nope! No. It's not because I got, like, $10 million. It's just because... I'm good as I am. Why would I compromise my morals and ethics for more money when I have money?"

Pokimane claims it would be "really cringe" for her to livestream on Kick

The conversation continued, with the former OfflineTV member explaining why she found the hypothetical situation "cringe." She said:

"Something about that is so cringe to me personally! Like, I understand, you know? If you need to make money... right? For me to do cringe s**t... when I have - I can't! Like, ew! How do I... can someone put this into words better than I can? It's almost embarrassing!"

Pokimane clarified that she was speaking about her own personal situation. She added that it would be "really cringe" to livestream on Kick because she has been outspoken about the platform:

"Also, I want to specify (that) I'm talking about me, personally. After all the things that I've been outspoken about and where I stand, morally and ethically, in regards to certain things. It would be really, really cringe for me to stream on Kick. Like, there's no other way to put it."

Timestamp: 00:46:05

The 27-year-old streamer cited the example of fellow content creator Felix "xQc," saying:

"But like, you know, for example, X has been gambling. He's been about it. So, it makes more sense for him. But, for me it's... imagine!"

The conversation concluded with Pokimane stating that she would rather make no money and keep her dignity because taking multi-million dollar deals looks "desperate":

"Oh, I know why. It's because it looks desperate, to... nah! I would make $0 and keep my dignity. For me!"

"This clip will spark a legit 30-minute rant from xQc" - Fans react to the streamer's hot take on taking a livestreaming deal from Kick

Imane's explanation of why she won't take a multi-million dollar deal from Kick attracted over 900 responses on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Some speculated that xQc would go on a "30-minute rant" after watching the clip:

Others believed that Pokimane would only jump ship to YouTube, where her "social circle" is active:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Pokimane is considered by many to be one of the most influential figures in the streaming industry. She has received numerous awards over the course of her online career, the most notable being the Legacy Award at Blaire "QTCinderella's" Streamer Awards 2022.

Poll : 0 votes