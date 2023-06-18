On June 18, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn "Amouranth" took the internet by storm after announcing that she had joined the Trainwreckstv-backed platform Kick. She posted a minute-long Twitter video about the revelation, which has since received over 1.2 million views. According to Twitter user @FearedBuck, the content creator signed a two-year contract worth $30 million.

Their tweet reads:

FearBuck @FearedBuck The Top female Twitch Streamer Amouranth just signed a $30M/2year deal to stream on Kick The Top female Twitch Streamer Amouranth just signed a $30M/2year deal to stream on Kick https://t.co/SU0TjsadD7

"Easy money for these streamers" - Netizens react to Amouranth's Kick signing

In the announcement video, Amouranth was seen looking at the French-Canadian icon Felix "xQc's" recent move to Kick, reported to be a $100 million deal. Seeing this, the Just Chatting personality called her agent and said:

"Hey, so the $100 million deals have started. Can I get one of those?"

The video ended with the streamer packing up her livestream equipment and announcing that her community can now watch her broadcast on Kick. As mentioned, the announcement was trending on Twitter, with the conversation thread attracting over 465 responses.

YouTuber TheQuartering said the internet was witnessing a change in the "entire streaming landscape":

TheQuartering @TheQuartering @Amouranth This is getting insane. We're witnessing the entire streaming landscape change in the blink of an eye. @Amouranth This is getting insane. We're witnessing the entire streaming landscape change in the blink of an eye.

One Twitter user wondered if Kaitlyn would be hosting her signature ASMR broadcasts on Kick:

Several netizens congratulated her:

The announcement was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/Snipall's comment attracted numerous upvotes:

"Easy money for these streamers."

Another community member claimed to have heard Tyler "Trainwreckstv" discuss the streamer signings on Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL's" livestream. According to the former, there would be one female streamer, one FPS streamer, one variety streamer, and one "personality."

Reddit user u/LittleFix_4 speculated on who the remaining undisclosed signings might be, claiming it could be Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect," Zack "Asmongold," and Jaryd "Summit1g."

One Redditor suggested that Amouranth's chat would be "unhinged":

A fan jested that Swedish content creator Sebastian "Forsen" was on the verge of becoming the "face of Twitch":

Some of the more pertinent responses from the streamer-focused forum were along these lines:

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Amouranth is a prominent Twitch content creator with over six million followers. In addition to being a Just Chatting personality, Amouranth is also an avid gamer. She has played 148 games on her channel, with the top five being Just Dance 2022, Mario Kart 8, Fortnite, Diablo 4, and Pokemon Sword/Sheild.

Poll : 0 votes