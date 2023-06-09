"Dog s**t game" - Online community furious as Shroud's Druid dies in Hardcore Diablo 4 due to server lag

On June 9, 2023, popular Twitch streamer Michael "Shroud's" Diablo 4 Hardcore run to 100 unexpectedly concluded when his Druid died due to server lag. He was level 95 and was clearing the Feral Depths zone. The content creator's unfortunate death in the game was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread attracting over 32 responses in less than an hour.

One Redditor commented on the Blizzard Entertainment-developed title, saying:

"Dog s**t game."

Reddit community sharing their thoughts on Shroud's unfortunate death in Diablo 4(Image via r/LivestreamFail)

"Oh no..." - Shroud after realizing that his Harcore Diablo 4 will end due to server lag

As mentioned, Shroud progressed through the Feral Depths as a level 95 Druid. After pulling some mobs, the former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro realized that he was lagging. Seeing this, he exclaimed:

"Like, you pull a significant... oh, my god! I'm lagging. I'm lagged out. (The streamer takes a look at his second monitor) I'm lagged out! Oh no... I'm lagged out in a Nightmare Dungeon."

When the multiplayer title stopped lagging, it informed Shroud that a Plague Maggot had killed him. In response to his unfortunate death, the Canadian remarked:

"I'm dead. I'm dead! I lagged out. (The streamer's friend asks if he died) Yeah, I died."

This isn't the first time Shroud's died during his Diablo 4 Hardcore run to 100. On June 3, 2023, the 29-year-old accidentally pulled too many mobs while clearing a level 53 dungeon with his friends:

Numerous community members weighed in on the recent situation, with Redditor u/IndividualAdvance saying that there is "nothing worse" than dying as a result of something beyond one's control:

Another fan commented in jest, stating that Shroud will go back to playing World of Warcraft after dying in the action-roleplaying game:

Reddit user u/odaal expressed their dissatisfaction with the game always being online while "99.9%" of the player base plays solo:

Meanwhile, one community member threw shade at Diablo 4 by mentioning how much it costs:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Shroud is a Twitch veteran considered by many to be one of the FPS content creators on the platform. He currently has 10,578,570 followers and averages over 23k viewers per stream.

