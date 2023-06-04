5 popular streamers who are participating in Diablo 4 Hardcore run to 100

Streamers have been attempting to speedrun to level 100 in Diablo 4 since the game's Early Access release on June 2, 2023. For those unaware, a Hardcore run is a playthrough in which death is permanent. If your character dies, you will not be able to resurrect them and will have to start over from scratch. This makes hardcore runs much more challenging than standard playthroughs, but also much more rewarding.

Streamers have been using an array of power-leveling techniques to fast-track their goals. This article will focus on five such creators who have been trying out their hands on making a hardcore run in Diablo 4.

5 streamers who are attempting a Hardcore run in Diablo 4

1) Shroud

The first entrant to the list comes in the form of a legend in the scene - Michael Grzesiek or as he is known Shroud. Although he is best known for his battle royale and Valorant gameplay, he has recently been playing MMO games as well. He has also had Early Access to Diablo 4 since June 2 and has been trying to speedrun the game in hardcore mode.

Now that the title has launched, it is expected that Shroud will be streaming live almost every day until he completes it. His fans can find his VODs (video on demand) on his channel, which now has over 10 million followers.

2) Quin69

The second name on the list is Quin69, whose real name is Quintin Crawford. The New Zealand-based streamer is no stranger to MMO games and has streamed games like Path of Exile, Diablo, and World of Warcraft.

Quin69 opted for Early Access to the game and is currently streaming a Hardcore mode speed run. At the time of writing (June 3), he has successfully defeated several bosses in the game, with the most recent one being Nilcar, known as the Forgotten Bishop. The said entity serves as the final boss in the Kor Dragan Stronghold and players will come across it while undertaking the quest titled "The Forgotten Bishop."

3) Zizaran

Kjetil "Zizaran," a renowned Twitch streamer, is recognized for his extensive expertise in Diablo. He is currently livestreaming his endeavors to complete a Hardcore mode speedrun in Diablo 4.

Throughout his streams, he generously shares valuable tips and guidance with his audience. As of now, he has accomplished reaching level 63 and successfully vanquished multiple bosses in the game.

4) Wudijo

Wido "Wudijo" holds the penultimate position on the list. Hailing from Germany, he is a prominent Diablo content creator and is renowned for his extensive understanding of the game, as well as his talent for crafting comprehensive guides and constructing effective character builds.

Not only does Wudijo possess exceptional gaming skills, but he has also participated in various Diablo tournaments, showcasing his prowess at the competitive stage. At present, Wudijo is livestreaming his Hardcore run in Diablo 4, currently at level 73.

5) Jessirocks

The final name on this list to attempt the Hardcore run is Thomas "Jessirocks," a German Twitch streamer who boasts a substantial following of over 180,000 on the platform.

His streams and content creation primarily revolve around popular titles such as Diablo, Path of Exile, and Elden Ring. Alongside his gaming expertise, Jessirocks is renowned for his humorous and captivating personality, which adds an entertaining flair to his streams.

His ongoing Hardcore run in Diablo 4 is receiving significant viewership and is currently one of the most-watched streams. On average, he has been attracting an impressive audience of over 14,000 viewers.

Note: The figures mentioned, such as in-game levels and Twitch followers, may vary depending on the timeframe in which this article is being read.

