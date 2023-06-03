Twitch streamer rages and lashes out after his Diablo 4 Hardcore run ends in the most unexpected way 

Twitch streamer and Team Liquid member SayfDJ experienced an unfortunate slip of the mouse, which led to the untimely conclusion of his Diablo 4 Hardcore run. The incident happened during his June 2 stream when the Twitch streamer was engaged in a battle against Tchort, the Herald of Lilith, a boss encountered in the latter portion of Act 1 in the game's campaign.

SayfDJ's attempts to heal his character were thwarted by an unintended mouse click that opened the in-game chat instead. He was thus unable to select the healing option, which led to him raging on-stream.

Twitch streamer rages after mouse slip renders him unable to heal in-game, community reacts

It is not uncommon for gamers to express frustration or anger during livestreams, and this trend continues with the recently released Diablo 4.

SayfDJ was engaged in an intense boss fight when he attempted to press the key that would trigger the healing prompt. The Twitch streamer then realized that the in-game chat was open, and the key he was pressing had inadvertently typed characters into the chat box instead of initiating the healing action.

Seeing his hardcore run end, the streamer exclaimed:

"I can't heal. I can't heal! I had chat open! I had chat open!"

The clip quickly gained popularity and made its way to the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, where it received numerous comments. Many resonated with the incident, and several users shared their own similar experiences while gaming.

A user pointed out that engaging in a hardcore speedrun in a newly launched game often comes with its fair share of glitches and unexpected issues. They wrote:

Fans in the comments section also shared their accounts of glitches they had experienced while playing Diablo 4:

Here are some of the other notable reactions:

Players who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of Diablo 4 were granted four days of early access starting from June 2. This allowed them to dive into the game ahead of the official launch date, which is scheduled for June 6.

Diablo 4 will be released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and S. There are no plans for a Nintendo Switch release at this time.

