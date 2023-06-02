5 strongest Diablo bosses of all time

Blizzard Entertainment’s highly anticipated Diablo 4 is just around the corner. This means that there’s no better time to revisit the franchise and its most memorable, diabolical, evil, and rage-worthy bosses. From the vile clutches of Belial to fighting the Prime Evil himself, the franchise definitely does not sell itself short when it comes to epic boss fights.

Some of you may or may not agree with this list, but you can just take it up to the lords of evil at this point. Without further ado, these are the five strongest Diablo bosses of all time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer. The bosses are listed in no particular order.

Malthael and other powerful bosses in Diablo

1) The Butcher (Diablo)

Starting this list is one of the most memorable boss fights from the original Diablo released back in 1996. For modern-day players revisiting this classic gem, seeing the Butcher for the first time might seem unexciting. However, for players back in the day, seeing this frightening ax-wielding behemoth covered in blood and flesh truly sent chills down their spine.

The creepy atmosphere, intense battle, and the loot you get after defeating the Butcher make this fight memorable and epic in all the right places. Here’s a quick tip if you’re having a hard time fighting this boss: Buy a bow of knockback and fire away. He'll never reach you, and you can freely hit as much as you want.

2) Lilith (Diablo 2)

Lilith is the evil queen of the Succubi, the mother of hatred, and the matriarch of demons. This boss is definitely no pushover so make sure not to drop your guard when she finally shows up in The Matron’s Den.

Lilith is by far the most difficult adversary among the preliminary uber bosses, and she definitely packs a punch along with her terrifying poison damage. However, like most video game bosses, she’s not invincible.

According to the most experienced players, as long as you have good poison resistance equipment and have the Crushing Blow and Deadly Strike equipped, your chances of defeating this boss will be greater. We’re not entirely sure if this technique will work on her now, seeing as she’ll be the main baddie in the upcoming fourth game, but here’s hoping Blizzard will take it easier on us.

What's even more awesome is the fact that Lilith's altars in the fourth game provide epic permanent stat bonuses.

3) Malthael (Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls)

Malthael was one of the strongest angels to ever have existed in the universe. However, during Reaper of Souls, players find out that Malthael has now become the angel of death, granting him even more power than ever before. This epic final battle takes place during Act 5.

The Malthael battle is a three-phase fight, so make sure you’re fully prepared before taking on the fallen angel. A good strategy would be to be light on your feet as his attacks are fast and deal heavy damage. Try to use any allies you have as shields against the white orbs and stay away from the death fogs. Keep these in mind, and you may just have a shot at defeating him.

4) Diablo (Diablo 3)

Eternally evil? Check. Extremely powerful? Also, check. The titular boss is the ultimate boss in this game. After hours of exploring the world, slaying hundreds of thousands of demons, and gathering the most powerful weapons known to man, it is finally time to test your mettle and see if you have what it takes to defeat the prime evil.

Many unfortunate players have come into contact with Diablo unprepared only to face the consequences. This battle, like Malthael’s, is also a three-phase fight, and phase 2 is considered the most challenging, as the player has to fight a shadow version of the demon as well as a shadow clone of the hero.

5) Uber Trio (Diablo 2)

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to fight the three Lords of Evil on steroids, look no further because the Uber Trio is definitely one of the hardest boss fights in all of the franchise. After defeating the bosses individually along with Uber Lilith, players will have the chance to encounter the Uber Trio in Uber Tristram.

Experienced players recommend going for the smiter build when dealing with the demonic Uber Trio. These bad boys have the most life pools in the game so make sure to make every single move count. The reward after defeating them is incredibly worth it, so put your best foot forward and don’t lose hope.

With the inclusion of timed world bosses like Ashava in the series' latest installment, there are now even more bosses for you brave warriors to defeat. Only a few days remain before Diablo 4 brings even more epic boss fights when it releases on June 6, 2023.

