"Amazon isn't Twitch" - xQc calls out Pokimane for her recent statements about Kick using Twitch's services

On June 18, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" responded to fellow content creator Imane "Pokimane's" recent statements. For context, on June 17, while Pokimane was discussing the former Overwatch pro's $100 million contract with Kick, her attention was drawn to a viewer who slammed those who "kept doubting" the Trainwreckstv-backed platform. They went on to say that Kick was "taking over."

Pokimane responded to the viewer by saying that Kick uses Twitch's services:

"Respectfully, people that say stuff like this, you don't understand that Kick makes Twitch money. Like, Kick is using Twitch's services. And, if Twitch really wanted, they could just stop giving these services to Kick. But right now, they're just sitting back like, 'Thanks,' I guess. Honestly, I don't really care that much. Yeah. Well, AWS is Amazon and Twitch is Amazon. So, in a way, it is."

FearBuck @FearedBuck pokimane is so salty lmfaoooooo pokimane is so salty lmfaoooooo https://t.co/MtBR1CJ4vc

xQc was taken aback after hearing this and claimed that things did not work the way Pokimane described. He added:

"Well, I'm confused. That's not how it works! Huh? Well, guys, I don't really have to f**king be on the defense here. Brother, Amazon isn't Twitch. When will people get this? There is a massive difference!"

xQc explains why he believes Pokimane's recent take on Kick using Twitch's services is wrong

At the 01:38 hour of his broadcast, xQc came across the aforementioned clip in which Pokimane discussed Kick using Twitch's services to host content. Upon hearing what the former OfflineTV member said, xQc claimed that people needed to understand a "straight point." He said:

"Okay, so I think you need something to understand, okay? You need to understand this straight point. Okay? Guys, I'm about to say some truth with you and you're going to be confused. But, if you think about it, I'm right and you're going to be, 'Oh, s**t! I get it.'"

According to the French-Canadian personality, Amazon is seemingly losing money by providing video hosting services to Twitch. Whereas it is making money while doing the same for Kick:

"Amazon has Amazon Web Services servers, right? Servers are really good for, like, video encoding. It's really good for video. Then, Amazon bought Twitch. So, Amazon sits at the top, right? And Kick uses Amazon Web Services to run their video servers. Right? So... in Amazon's view of the world, Amazon as a parent company, they're literally making money off of Kick and losing money on Twitch.

Timestamp: 01:38:20

The conversation continued with xQc remarking that it is not ideal to make an argument that implies Twitch is a "money-sinking" platform in comparison to Kick:

"It is not a flex to say that Amazon is making money off of Kick. That is, like, the most counter-flex of all time. You're literally flexing that your site is a money-sink, compared to one that's making them money. What the f**k kind of argument is this? I mean, am I crazy? What the f**k!"

Fans react to the streamer's response

The YouTube comments section featured over 300 responses. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's response (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While some fans speculated that xQc must have received advice from "smart people" about the best decision for his career, others commented that it could be "illegal" for AWS if they chose not to provide services to a competing platform.

