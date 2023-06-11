"I know what I'm doing" - xQc addresses his viral Instagram Story wherein he's seen alongside a female wearing a ring

On June 11, 2023, popular Twitch personality Felix "xQc" addressed a recent Instagram Story in which he was seen alongside a female wearing a ring. The social media update has since gone viral online, with many community members speculating about what was happening. Twitch streamer and Tyler "Tyler1's" girlfriend, Macaiyla, commented on the situation and tweeted:

"Why did he post this (?) I'm so f**king parasocial, I need f**king answers and a job STAT."

Felix responded by saying that everyone was acting "incredibly weird," adding that he was aware of what he was doing. The French-Canadian content creator remarked:

"I know what I'm doing."

xQc discusses his viral Instagram Story, responds to fan speculations

The former Overwatch pro had just started his daily livestream and was catching up on recent events. At this point, fans mentioned his recent Instagram story, to which Felix responded by saying:

"What do you want me to say about the Story? It's no bull s**t. Like, what?! It's just a whole picture. Like, what? Other than that..."

xQc confronted his audience, claiming that he was not the one who brought up the subject:

"What? How am I acting weird? I didn't say anything! I didn't bring it up. You're bringing it up. I'm just chilling. I pull stories all day, all (of) the time."

A few moments later, the Quebec native claimed that people were being "incredibly weird":

"Yeah, I think everybody is being... incredibly weird! But, you know what, dude? I don't really really give a f**k. I couldn't give a f**k. They could say whatever they want."

The conversation concluded with Felix adding:

"Oh, you probably want to make yourself feel better because, you know, it may, perhaps, you don't think I know what I'm doing. And you know, it won't make you feel better. So you're like, 'Why is this... (he) must be stupid.' You know what, dude? You go ahead and do that, man. I don't care. I know what I'm doing. I'm chilling the f**k out!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 263 community members weighed in on the streamer's address. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

A brief summary of xQc's most recent controversy involving Adept

xQc has been embroiled in a major controversy with his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." It all started on June 7, 2023, when he had to cut short his livestream after learning that security at one of his properties in Austin, Texas, had been compromised.

The following day (June 8, 2023), the 27-year-old posted a cryptic "house tour" video on Twitter, which concluded with him showcasing a police officer standing in front of his old house. Later in the day, xQc claimed that he "caved in" after Adept called him to his residence for "safety reasons."

On June 10, 2023, a YouTube investigator named HenryResilient discovered some legal documents claiming that Adept had requested a "protective order" against Felix.

