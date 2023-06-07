xQc once again abruptly ends his broadcast after revealing that someone changed his house code and was attempting to steal things

Twitch star Felix "xQc" had to end his livestream early on June 7, 2023, after discovering that the security of his house was compromised. While reacting to trending videos, the streamer stated that he asked a friend to assist him with some housework, only for them to inform him that the entry code was no longer valid.

Before concluding his livestream, xQc offered an analogy for the situation, implying that the person who changed the code was also attempting to steal his prized possessions. He said:

"You know, sometimes, it's kind of like... if I claim that I'm Santa Claus, well, I can go through your chimney. You that type of s**t? You know? Santa Claus... if he said, I mean, he gets to go down the chimney. You know? Like, that's kind of how it is! You know? And if Santa decides he's going to pick up the cookie and f**king s**t! That's kind of how it is! I don't know what to think about it! I mean, holy f**k, man!"

"After the court case ends and she loses she may go full crazy" - Redditors believe Adept changed xQc's house code

xQc was an hour into his livestream earlier today when he suddenly said that he had to deal with unforeseen circumstances. He explained:

"Bro, I asked somebody to do something at my house... to help, with like, stuff. And the door code doesn't work. It worked, like, three days ago. (The streamer sighs deeply) All right, chat. I've got to go. Give me a minute."

Timestamp: 01:11:00

Before signing off for the day, the former Overwatch pro mentioned that the residence housed many of his prized possessions:

"I'm going to say how it is, okay? I think I literally have to go and f**king... go deal with stuff offline. I do have to! Because I have a lot of really cool things that I like in my house, and I feel uncomfortable that... you know that it gets swept under me. It feels, like, f**king terrible!"

Numerous clips from xQc's livestream were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with hundreds of community members sharing their thoughts. Several Redditors believed the streamer's ex-girlfriend, Sammy "Adept," had altered his house's codes. u/SubDemon commented:

"After the court case ends and she loses she may go full crazy."

One fan speculated that xQc's Overwatch trophies and jerseys would either end up on eBay or in the trash:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

Last month, on May 16, 2023, xQc's broadcast came to an abrupt conclusion when he claimed that something had gone wrong. The online community believed that Adept must have been involved in the incident.

