"Insane manipulation" - Streaming community reacts as Adept reveals wearing a wedding ring on her livestream

On May 17, 2023, Twitch streamer Sammy "Adept" garnered attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit after she disclosed that she was wearing a wedding ring. To provide some context, Adept is Felix "xQc's" ex-girlfriend. Both personalities have been embroiled in a major controversy ever since the former accused the French-Canadian personality of "violating court orders."

The Reddit community voiced their thoughts on Adept showcasing her wedding ring, with u/BookerPhil claiming she was being "manipulative." They elaborated:

"Insane manipulation going on here by just watching the first five minutes of her VOD (Video on Demand). If this is her way of coping with all the hate she has been getting, she needs to stop because this will make it worst. I hope she gets the help she needs she clearly isn't in the best state of mind."

Adept showcases the wedding ring, streaming community reacts

Yesterday (May 16, 2023), a new chapter unfolded in the xQc-Adept debacle began when the former Overwatch pro abruptly ended his broadcast, citing an unspecified issue. On the same day, fans claimed that the latter posted a photo of herself wearing an engagement ring on her ring finger:

Earlier today, the 27-year-old confirmed that she was not wearing an engagement ring but a wedding ring. At the four-minute mark of her broadcast, she said:

"It's not an engagement ring. It's my wedding ring. It's my wedding ring. And people will try to tell you that there was no war in Ba Sing Se (a reference to Avatar: The Last Airbender) but..."

While watching an Avatar: The Last Airbender clip that included the iconic line "There is no war in Ba Sing Se," the content creator added:

"See? They're like, 'Come on! We all know that there is a war. Like, literally, everything is pointing and when we all know that there is a war. Why are you covering the war?' And she just keeps repeating to herself that there is no war in Ba Sing Se. And everyone's sitting here like, 'But the receipts don't match, babe.' Like the receipts don't match! (The streamer shows her wedding ring on the camera) I think there was a war in Ba Sing Se! I think there was!"

Timestamp: 00:04:00

More than 115 community members commented on Adept wearing a wedding ring, with Redditor u/xfyre101 wondering who she married:

Meanwhile, one fan believed the situation was like a "trap." They explained:

Some of the more relevant responses were along these lines:

Sammy started broadcasting on Twitch in 2016 and currently has 447,265 followers on her channel. She is primarily a Grand Theft Auto 5 roleplaying streamer, having racked up 3,248 hours of playtime.

