Adept claims she married xQc in August 2020, according to new court documents

On April 7, 2023, YouTuber Henry Resilient revealed information about Felix “xQc” and Adept’s court case. According to the former investigator, Adept is claiming the two of them were married around August 2020, despite not living in the same place at the time. He pointed out that there were streaming logs and other things that proved the two were not together physically at this point in time.

The streamer stated that there was proof xQc was not in Texas during the time Adept stated they got married, so there are some discrepancies in her side of the story.

This would lead to quite a few people on social media taking shots at the story, suggesting the two got married in a video game.

Henry Resilient discusses new court documents about Adept and xQc’s marriage

“We proved he wasn’t in Texas. We didn’t say he wasn’t in Texas, we proved he wasn’t in Texas. We got the streaming logs. Okay? You can match that up with her flight logs. Alright?”

Henry Resilient wasted no time in going over the facts of the case. It seemed like there were some issues with Adept’s claim that xQc and her were married in August 2020. The major hole appeared to be proof that Felix wasn’t in Texas at this point in time.

“If I’m Gigachad lawyer, I’m like, ‘So you listed you got married on or about August 25, 2020.’ And she like ‘Yeah, yeah.’ In Texas, right? Yeah, absolutely, in Texas. And where was Mr. Cow?”

The YouTuber looked at things as a prosecutor might and highlighted how easily Adept’s claim of marriage could be picked apart. It would be incredibly difficult for the two parties to get married if they weren’t in the same place at the same time.

“Uh, was he in Texas? Uh, hey, are you gonna answer the question, Sammy? Was he in Texas? Speak up, we can’t hear you. Uh, no your honor, he was not in Texas.”

He discussed Common Law Marriage in Texas next, and how the judge should simply throw the case out since all the conditions were not met.

Social Media respond to xQc and Adept revelation

Some would joke about the situation, claiming roleplay weddings count (Image via Reddit/LiveSTreamFails)

In Reddit’s LiveStreamFails forum, several people made fun of the claim that Adept and xQc were married, despite being in different locations. The highest upvoted comment referenced GTA RP, while others discussed online video game marriages as well, finding it very comical.

Some Redditors discussed the possibility of the two streamers being married via common law (Image via Reddit)

Others discussed Common Law Marriage, which is available in some states. However, there are usually requirements to adhere to. Even if Canada recognizes the two as married for whatever “common law” they allegedly claimed, it does not appear to hold up in the United States.

Some on the subReddit thought Adept was merely being greedy in this case (Image via Reddit)

Redditors also thought that Adept was being unreasonable in how she’s approaching this case. Some simply thought the streamer was trying to bleed xQc for money she thinks she’s owed.

Another Redditor highlighted that this case lends support to “Red Pill” arguments that paint women in a poor light.

If the information Henry has is accurate, it seems like Adept’s claims of marriage may not be sufficient for the judge who is presently ruling over this case in Texas. Felix has gone on record before to say that he’s not married to his ex-girlfriend, and she was lying, back in January 2023.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes