xQc vs Adept court case: Everything we know so far

Twitch streamers Felix "xQc" Lengyel and his ex, Samantha "Adept" Lopez, have been locked in court proceedings for the last few months as per various sources, including the public records filed in Williamson County, Texas, where they used to live and information revealed by streamers.

The couple has been in an on-and-off relationship for quite some time, and their on-screen fights from last year have caused quite some controversy in the streaming community.

Let's take a look at the key events in the court case drama between xQc and Adept as the Twitch stars proceed in the legal battle surrounding their alleged "marriage" and separation, with the hearing set on May 19.

The xQc and Adept common law marriage drama: Tracing all the big events in the case

The first major incident that alerted the public to an ongoing legal battle between the two happened earlier this year, when Lopez came to Felix's house while he was streaming.

The camera caught some crucial bits of their conversation before the stream ended abruptly, and the two could be heard arguing about an apparent restraining order from a court. The incident occurred on January 7.

The clip, which currently has over 250K views on Twitch alone, naturally piqued the interest of many. In it, Adept can be heard telling her ex that he had allegedly violated a court order:

"You are violating court orders!"

Fans were baffled when xQc returned and stopped the stream without an explanation. A few days later, a viral tweet claimed to have found public court filings that alleged the two streamers were getting a divorce.

Elliot @miguelxmiggy Wait... @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? Wait... @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

Under the "Events and Orders of the Court" section in the picture from the tweet, there are mentions of court orders, which might be the ones from the streamers' conversations.

The topic of xQc and Adept's supposed marriage is quite contentious. A large section of the streaming community has sided with the former, much bigger streamer and believes that they were not married and that Samantha is trying to claim otherwise. Readers should note that the case pertains to the Texas Common Law marriage, under which two people can be married without any legal paperwork.

In any case, xQc has claimed time and time again that he is not married and has refused to explain or discuss the details of the case with his audience, probably due to legal proceedings which cannot be divulged before the trial is over. He stated:

"I am not married, I was never married, okay? Everyone that has been watching me stream for six years know my exact mindset about this."

A more recent revelation has come where court filings have been interpreted by YouTuber and legal Twitch streamer Henry Resilient as a victory for xQc, as most restrictions requested by Adept's legal team have been denied by the Judge.

However, fans will need to wait till March 19, 2023, for the actual hearing to happen before drawing any conclusions in the case.

