"It's just been a f**king nightmare" - xQc opens up about his situation amidst feud with Adept, reveals he has a new girlfriend

During the concluding moments of his livestream on June 1, 2023, Twitch star Felix "xQc" addressed the recent controversy involving his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." For context, Adept shed light on their long-rumored relationship and claimed that she had been married to xQc for three years. A minute-long clip went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which she was heard saying:

"This wedding ring was purchased on May 8, I think we said. Right? Wasn't that the day of the receipt? I didn't buy it. That's a truthful statement. I've been married for three years. That's a truthful statement."

xQc suggested that there wasn't much to talk about, saying that he wouldn't be falling for the "bait." After claiming that "absolutely unhinged things" were being said, the French-Canadian personality revealed that he has a new girlfriend. He added:

"It's super annoying. But, f**k, man! I have to say this properly. Yeah, it's just f**king... I have a new girlfriend and... just, like, it's been f**king a living nightmare... in recent times. It's just been a f**king nightmare. Like, everything! An absolute nightmare!"

"I'm just really thankful that people are not jumping to crazy conclusions" - xQc addresses Adept's recent claims

At the eight-hour mark of the broadcast, xQc claimed that a lot of "odd and weird" things were being said about him. He elaborated:

"I don't have much to talk about. Just overall, like... how do I say this properly? Umm... I'm hearing a bunch of things that are, like, very odd and weird. I'm not going to fall for that bait. I'm not going to be f**king stupid. I think this is not the right time to do the thing, and today I saw some f**king disastrous s**t being thrown around. And some absolutely unhinged things out there. And I was like, 'S**t! This is just unhinged.'"

After disclosing his new relationship and referring to the Adept controversy as a "living nightmare," the former Overwatch pro stated that moving to Texas was a good idea:

"But I think, coming here was a good idea. And, like... this, like, small amount of timeline has been refreshing. And, the things I can't control, I could let go of them. And, that's it! Yep, I'm not going to fall for the bait. Just say stuff, I shouldn't do that. That's the most I can do."

Timestamp: 08:24:00

xQc went on to say that things will "make sense" in time and expressed gratitude for those who didn't jump to conclusions:

"In time, hopefully, it'll all make sense. And it'll all kind of... fall into the right boxes. Yeah! I'm just really thankful that overall people are, like... not, like, jumping to crazy conclusions, and whatnot. It's... I don't know. It's chill. I'm very thankful."

Fans react to the streamer's address

xQc's response to the drama was a highly upvoted post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent responses:

Reddit community discussing the streamer's address (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Some community members shared their thoughts on Adept's recent livestream, during which she claimed to have been married to xQc for three years. Others speculated on who the Quebec native's new girlfriend was.

