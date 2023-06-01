"This is my wedding ring" - Adept claims she has been married to xQc for three years

On June 1, 2023, Twitch streamer Sammy "Adept" opened up about her long-rumored relationship with Felix "xQc" and claimed to have been married to the French-Canadian personality for three years. Adept displayed her phone call logs during her livestream and stated that she has been "trying to tell the truth" for a long time. She added:

"I've been trying to tell the truth for a long time. This is my wedding ring. That's a truthful statement! I didn't purchase it for myself. That's a truthful statement! This wedding ring was purchased on May 8, I think we said. Right? Wasn't that the day of the receipt? I didn't buy it. That's a truthful statement. I've been married for three years. That's a truthful statement."

Adept discusses her marriage to xQc and the latter's "s*xual night terrors"

During the first few minutes of her broadcast, Adept discussed xQc's "s*xual night terrors," claiming that the diagnosis does not exist. The conversation started with her saying:

"What I'm going to say is for educational purposes only! Purely (for) educational purposes. S*xual night terrors are not a real f**king thing. And I say this as educational purposes because it is very important to protect yourselves from anyone in your life, who would ever tell you... that they are suffering from s*xual night terrors. They are not a real thing."

The Twitch streamer went on to say that she "would love to see" her community prove that the diagnosis is "real":

"Now, maybe you can correct me on that and find something on the internet. Some articles. Maybe some... some psychologist studies Umm,... psychoanalyst. Anywhere that you can, that tell you that s*xual night terrors are a real thing. I would love to see it. And... yeah, I don't know. Maybe there is something out there that you may see that points to that being real and true. Psychological defects that a person can possess, but I just don't think that that's real!"

Timestamp: 00:02:25

At the 22-minute mark of the Truth Teller livestream, Adept showcased her call logs and claimed to have been married to xQc for three years. She then brought up "s*xual night terrors" once again and said:

"I got a phone call on May 15th. I got a phone call! I didn't call nobody. I didn't beg nobody to call me. I got a phone call on May 15th! That's a truthful statement. What else? Apparently, s*xual night terrors are not a real thing, and that's a truthful statement. What else?"

Twitch community reacts to Adept claiming that she's been married to xQc for three years

A couple of clips from Adept's broadcast were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with hundreds of community members commenting on the situation. Some of the most pertinent reactions were along these lines:

Last month, on May 17, 2023, Adept was seen wearing a ring, and she later confirmed that it was not an engagement ring, but rather a wedding ring. The clip quickly went viral on the streamer-focused forum, with some Redditors claiming that she was being "insanely manipulative."

