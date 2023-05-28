"It was my idea, where's my cut?" - xQc calls out Kai Cenat for copying his camping idea, claims it's "at least seven figure"

During a livestream on May 28, 2023, popular Twitch personality Felix "xQc" called out fellow content creator Kai Cenat for allegedly copying his "camping idea." The conversation began when the former was reacting to a post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which a Twitter user accused Kai Cenat of "scamming" them for "100+ ideas" and failing to pay for them.

After reading what Redditors had to say about the situation, xQc decided to "come out of the woods," sparking a drama. He mentioned watching Kai Cenat's recent Rumble broadcast and claimed that the first episode of his gameshow was based on the idea he pitched. The French-Canadian streamer then stated that the concept was worth "at least low seven figures":

"What the f**k?! Where is my cut? It was my idea, where's my cut?! Where is it?! Did you see it? It was a one-to-one, my idea! It was, though! That's at least a... low seven figure. At least!"

"I literally just thought about camping" - Kai Cenat responds to xQc's accusation that he copied a livestreaming idea

Kai Cenat responded to xQc's accusations during a broadcast on the same day. The former burst out laughing after hearing the latter say where his cut for the alleged seven-figure idea was. He added:

"Chat, you know what's crazy? Bro, let me tell you something about Felix. Okay? Bro, I don't be thinking, like, okay... so, as we came up with the idea for the first episode, I literally just thought about camping. Then I thought about Felix. I was like, 'Bro, does Felix want to go camping with me, bro?' I already thought about it. I'm like, 'Did he want to go camping with me?' Okay?"

Timestamp: 00:34:20

According to the New Yorker, he "copied and pasted" the concept from BOYZTOBER:

'And then, chat, and then after that, n****! BOYZTOBER, right? BOYZTOBER, we had a cabin. I just literally copy and pasted BOYZTOBER. But, we actually wanted to go camping with xQc. We just never did, bro! We literally just never did, bro."

Kai Cenat proposed collaborating with Felix to host IRL streams:

"How about this? Can we just come together for a weekend and just do a whole bunch of IRL streams, man? Do something, bruh! "

Fans react to the streamers' take

The YouTube comments section featured over 45 responses, and here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section sharing their thoughts on the streamers' interaction (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

While some thought Kai Cenat's incorporation of Felix's idea was a "good thing," others wondered whether the Quebec native was trolling.

