"You're the GOAT of this s**t" - Adin Ross plans on doing an IRL stream with controversial personality Ice Poseidon

On March 17, 2023, Kick content creator Adin Ross surprised his community by video calling controversial streamer Paul "Ice Poseidon." As the duo spoke about their upcoming collaboration, the latter revealed that he was traveling to India.

With the idea piquing Adin Ross' interest, he then proposed a deal, stating that if he went to India along with Ice Poseidon, then the YouTuber would have to agree to sign a deal to broadcast on Kick. After thinking about it, Paul agreed to the deal.

As their conversation wrapped up, the Florida native referred to Ice Poseidon as the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) of IRL livestreaming and stated:

"Me and you will 100% do one IRL journey together. We can both, f**king stream it. It's going to go f**king crazy! I promise you, bro! It's going to go stupid. I will f**king do it with you. You're a legend and I don't care what anyone says about you. You're the GOAT of this s**t. So I need to do something with you."

Ice Poseidon reveals traveling to India for a new subathon, asks Adin Ross to join

Adin Ross was three hours into his broadcast on March 17, when he decided to get on a video call with Ice Poseidon. Right off the bat, the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer inquired if the 22-year-old would like to accompany him to India:

"So... India. Huh. Would you like to go? I don't know if you have the heart for it. Would you actually go to India? A third world country with me? (Adin Ross asks what the term 'third world' means) It means that they have five-star resorts and really great food. You know, it's actually more luxurious than Miami. You know India, right? Come on! You've heard of India."

While Ross was intrigued by the proposition, he was unfamiliar with the subcontinent and stated:

"Really?! I don't know what really goes on there, bro. Isn't there, like a... I don't want to be racist, isn't there like, a disease called, like, ebola?"

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Adin is planning on doing a Potential IRL stream(s) w/ Ice Poseidon in India Adin is planning on doing a Potential IRL stream(s) w/ Ice Poseidon in India 😯 https://t.co/CSGNf0f0Sc

After hearing Paul's response, Adin Ross put forward a deal, saying that if he were to go to India with him, then the former would be required to sign a contract with Kick:

"Bro, I'm not going to lie, I'm with it! Wait, hold on! If I; here's the deal. We can put in a whole agreement. Hand-shaking agreement. If I go to India with you and we do content, you will sign a Kick deal."

Timestamp: 03:23:15

Ice Poseidon agreed to the deal and then explained what kind of content he planned to create in India:

"I mean, I just got done doing a two-month-long subathon in Japan. So, that's why I'm going to India. I'm going to do a subathon there. The Japan one lasted for two months! So, this one in India... this s**t could last for like, three months. Unless, you know, something crazy happens."

As the streamers' conversation came to an end, Adin Ross stated that he wasn't "100% committed" to traveling to India.

Fans react to Adin Ross and Ice Poseidon's collaboration

Adin Ross and Ice Poseidon's interaction was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and here's what fans had to say about it:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the streamers' collaboration (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

For those unaware, Ice Poseidon is one of the most contentious personalities in the streaming industry and is best known for being a Just Chatting and IRL content creator. He made headlines last year (on February 2, 2022) when he was accused of defrauding his fans out of $300,000 using a cryptocurrency scheme called "CXCoin."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes