"Free the f**king Tates!" - Adin Ross reacts to the court agreeing to hear Andrew Tate's appeal for release from custody

On March 13, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross hosted a Just Chatting broadcast on his channel. He also reacted to news that the Romanian court had agreed to hear controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's request to be released from custody.

Andrew Tate Updates @Morpheusresist Big Day Today!



Andrew and Tristan Tate will be finding out whether or not they will be released from custody.



The court agreed to hear the claim. Big Day Today!Andrew and Tristan Tate will be finding out whether or not they will be released from custody. The court agreed to hear the claim. https://t.co/uoLg9XwjZd

According to Adin, the Tate brothers should be released on bail since there was "no evidence" of their misdemeanors. He went on to say that the situation was "super ridiculous."

He then watched a video by YouTuber Braso, who provided additional details. After hearing the content creator refer to the Tate brothers as "millionaires," the former Twitch streamer remarked:

"I feel like this is such a stupid f**king statement. They're not just millionaires, they're f**king legends, bro! 'W Tates,' in the f**king chat! And by the way, this is real brotherhood. Things they're doing for each other. Holding each other. You know what I'm saying, chat? Free the f**king Tates, bro!"

"They are probably going to release one of them" - Adin Ross speculates the judgment on Andrew Tate's release from prison

Adin Ross continued watching the video, and when he learned that Andrew Tate's appeal would be heard on March 14, 2023, the 22-year-old streamer exclaimed:

"Oh, my god! Tomorrow's actually a really, really special day! March 14, 2023, we're going to find out if Mr. Andrew Tate is free. And the following day, we'll find out if Mr. Tristan is free."

Being a big supporter of the former professional kickboxer, Adin Ross expressed hope that Andrew Tate's prison sentence would not be extended. He then speculated on his release from prison by saying:

"Here's what needs to happen. Okay? Here's what I can see these Romanian motherf**kers doing, chat. They are probably going to release one of them. This is my prediction. What do you guys think? Either one of them gets released, or they don't release any of them. Because I feel like, they're going to do something like that. Weird s**t!"

Timestamp: 00:51:00

The Florida native continued further and stated that the contentious personality should be released from prison since there was "no evidence":

"Obviously, chat, we want both of them out. They have to be out. They have nothing on them. We all know that it's all bulls**t and just stupid propaganda. But yeah, you know, we got to figure this s**t out. For real. I don't want to see another extension or another 30 days. It's just ridiculous! There is no evidence!"

Fans react to Adin Ross' take

More than 390 comments were posted on YouTube , and are some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to Adin Ross' clip (Image via Braso/YouTube)

While many community members supported the Tate brothers, with some stating that they should be released, another viewer believed that the controversial figures would "most likely" be imprisoned for six months.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes