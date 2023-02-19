5 most controversial streamers on YouTube

YouTube, the Google-owned livestreaming platform, has established itself as Twitch's biggest competitor, with several prominent streamers on the platform becoming iconic personalities.

Some of the most well-known Twitch streamers like Ludwig Ahgren, Thomas "Sykkuno," Lily "LilyPichu," and Ali "Myth" shocked the community by switching their platforms to YouTube Gaming last year.

That said, the platform is also the home of some of the most controversial personalities in the streaming world. This list will dive into the five most-contentious content creators on YouTube.

Most controversial YouTube streamers include JiDion, Sneako, and IShowSpeed

5) Destiny

Steven "Destiny" is a well-known streamer best known as a Just Chatting content creator and political commentator. He is a former Twitch streamer barred from the platform (on March 24, 2022) after making remarks about transwomen.

Since then, he has been actively streaming on YouTube. He frequently shares his thoughts on streaming industry dramas and controversies, which go viral on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

Destiny does not shy away from sharing strong opinions about fellow content creators. One of his most recent debacles occurred during the streamer deepfake controversy when he claimed to have found Blaire "QTCinderella's" emotional address "funny."

He explained his sentiment, saying:

"That s**t is funny to me. I'm sorry. I think a lot of people find it funny. Okay? That reaction is un-f***king believable! And I'm tired of pretending it wasn't! Okay? It was an unbelievable reaction! And then Atrioc and his f***king wife, crying in the background, like, 'My husband...' It was like, worse than, like Dr DisRespect s**t! And people laughed at the Dr DisRespect s**t, okay? No! 'I promise, guys. I'm never going to f***king...' Like, it was just funny!"

Timestamp: 00:36:03

Destiny has also had feuds with content creators like Kai Cenat, Hasan "HasanAbi," ClawOnTwitch, Greekgodx, and more.

4) Dr DisRespect

Herschel "Guy," popularly known as "Dr DisRespect," is one of the biggest FPS content creators on YouTube Gaming, with over 4.2 million subscribers. He is also a former Twitch streamer whose ban from the platform continues to remain a mystery.

Dr DisRespect is known for sharing his critical thoughts on how games should work, and as a result of his criticism, the "Two Time Champion" revealed that his partnership with Call of Duty has dissolved.

He claimed that his relationship with the game's developers, Activision, had soured because he was critical of the title. He has also referred to the latter as "phonies" and "fake people."

During a live stream on September 14, 2022, The Doc stated:

"Basically, the Two-Time, I'm talking about me. This is another true story. In fact, I canceled the meeting because I didn't want to talk with the phonies. I don't have the time for fake people and all that s**t. But the reason why is because... and this is, this is according to them. 'Doc, talks too much trash about Call of Duty.' And it makes me think, I mean, how many people talk trash about Call of Duty?"

(Timestamp: 02:13:51)

3) JiDion

Jidon "JiDion," also known as "JiDionPremium," is a popular streamer who made headlines in January 2022 after brigading Twitch sensation Imane "Pokimane's" chat room.

He instructed his audience to spam the infamous phrase "L + Ratio repeatedly." JiDion's beef with Pokimane resulted in him getting indefinitely banned from the platform.

WiDion @Jidion6 Greatest collab of 2023 incoming Greatest collab of 2023 incoming https://t.co/iIsM75kcc7

Fast forward to July 2022, JiDion made news again after breaking into TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam, only to be kicked out by the staff. Simultaneously, Minecraft icon Thomas "TommyInnit" claimed that JiDion harassed him at the streamer convention.

JiDion continues to upload content to YouTube, and his channel has grown to have over 6.3 million subscribers with 500 million video views.

2) Sneako

Nico "Sneako," a 24-year-old content creator, is known for hosting Just Chatting livestreams. He has previously collaborated with Destiny and JiDion, and on August 18, 2022, JiDion called Sneako out for his controversial views on mental health issues.

Things took a turn for the streamer on October 3, 2022, as his channel was banned from YouTube. At the time of writing, the following error message comes up when accessing Sneako's YouTube channel:

YouTube's message when accessing the streamer's channel (Image via YouTube)

Sneako has since moved to Rumble, where his official channel has garnered over 185k followers.

1) IShowSpeed

Darren "IShowSpeed" is one of the biggest streamers on YouTube and is widely regarded as the fastest-growing controversial content creator of 2022. The Ohio native has taken the internet by storm with his enigmatic and chaotic broadcasts.

Like JiDion, Destiny, and Dr DisRespect, IShowSpeed is a former Twitch streamer. He was indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned platform after making suggestive remarks toward a female content creator.

IShowSpeed's contentious shenanigans have caused him to go viral several times during his YouTube career. These ranged from his receiving backlash after promoting an alleged cryptocurrency scam to being accused of racism during the FIFA World Cup 2022 livestream.

Voxify @VoxifyVFX #ishowspeed Watch till the end W speed Watch till the end W speed 😂😂#ishowspeed https://t.co/QwQqq69K2c

One of the most recent controversies involved IShowSpeed making rather strong remarks about a female following a heated argument live on the stream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes