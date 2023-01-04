Controversial streamer Sneako defends Andrew Tate’s actions while conversing with Destiny, online community reacts

Controversial online personality and streamer Nico "Sneako" took to Steven "Destiny's" YouTube stream to defend Andrew Tate over his alleged activities, which, if found true, could impose heavy penalties on the latter.

During their conversation, Destiny brought up the subject of Tate, who stated to have confiscated the passports of the women working for him. Retaliating on the statements, Nico added that the women could have asked for their passports to be returned. Additionally, he denounced Andrew Tate's claims of taking women hostage, rather surmising that the women were in "love" with him.

The clip was later shared on the popular live-streaming subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which prompted a host of reactions from the community.

Sneako brushes off "s*x trafficking" allegations against Andrew Tate's name

Sneako, who himself had to face many controversies due to his online conduct and speech, took to Destiny's stream to give his take on the ongoing investigations on human trafficking and s*xual exploitation charges against Andrew Tate.

Nico later stated that he had noticed no unscrupulous alleged activities during his visit to the Tate's. Destiny responded by bringing up statements made by Andrew Tate himself, claiming to have confiscated the women's passports. Steven said:

"Wait, hold on, did Tate actually say he took their passports?...he might have said it in his own words that he took their passports."

(Timestamp: 05:33:47)

After verifying the statement and informing Nico, the latter said:

"They could ask for it back...Destiny, do you not hear about the podcast? you have selective hearing. You don't hear about how many times these women were acting up and he kicked them out because they didn't know how to obey?"

Destiny stated that Nico's description is nothing less than "s*x trafficking." He said:

"What you just said sounds like s*x trafficking my dude. I don't know how you don't understand that. Like, every time you talk to defend him, it sounds more and more like s*x trafficking."

Sneako went on to add that he doesn't believe that the Tate brothers are "bad people" or "villains" that the media is portraying them as.

Online community reacts to Sneako's defense of Andrew Tate

LSF members took to the comments section of the clip to opine on the matter. The majority of the comments sided with Destiny's arguments and rebuked Nico's statements. Here are some of the notable reactions:

For those wondering, Andrew and Tristan Tate are presently in the custody of the Romanian police. Recent reports have also suggested that the authorities have seized the brothers' assets, including their cars and mansion.

