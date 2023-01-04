Romanian authorities allegedly seize Andrew Tate's exotic cars following his arrest

Days after being taken into custody, controversial internet star Andrew Tate saw his house and exotic cars seized by Romanian authorities, according to reports.

The former kickboxer's house, which was raided last week before his arrest, has become the subject of further sanctions. Reports suggest that the Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) has seized many of his assets, including his cars worth €5 million and his place of residence.

Romanian news channel Spy News states that Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan are still locked up following an investigation. Furthermore, the duo's assets have also been taken by the authorities.

Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 @jacksonhinklle BREAKING: Andrew Tate's 30 day appeal was rejected and Romanian authorities have seized his mansion & car collection.



Meanwhile, SBF and every Epstein child trafficker are currently walking free.

Andrew Tate and Tristate Tate further sanctioned following the confiscation of their properties

Andrew Tate, notoriously regarded as one of the most controversial figures in the online community, has been under the cosh of late after being taken into custody last week.

For those out of the loop, Andrew, along with his brother and two other individuals, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, were arrested by the police for further investigation regarding their involvement in alleged r*ape, human trafficking, and organized crime. Additionally, the prosecutors stated:

“The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create p*rnographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”

In light of the ongoing investigation, the Tate brothers' assets have been reported to have been confiscated by the Romanian authorities. The seized cars included a Bugatti Chiron worth €3 million and a Rolls Royce worth €400K, among others.

According to the Romanian report, aside from the assets, the police also took six unnamed women under their jurisprudence (translated into English):

"DIICOT prosecutors also seized the impressive car collection of the two famous millionaires, worth over 5 million euros. They also seized several buildings, including the house where the two brothers lived, and allegedly seized six young women."

The report added that one of them was reportedly the source of a large chunk of income for the Tate brothers:

"Currently, only two of the six girls in the case are civil parties to the lawsuit, but they have not yet said what damages they are seeking. One of the seized young women brought the millionaire 50,000 euros per month."

Aside from his legal battles, readers should note that Andrew Tate is also embargoed from several platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

