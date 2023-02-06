"F*ck that b*tch": IShowSpeed in hot water yet again for comments he made after heated argument with girl on stream

Darren "IShowSpeed" is being criticized by a large number of people in the streaming community for some recent comments he made after arguing with a girl on-stream. The content creator got very agitated after talking to her on his phone and, in the heat of the moment, repeatedly used words like "b*tch" and "tre*sh," a pejorative slang used to denigrate women. This drew the ire of many on the internet.

With his track record of making controversial remarks, the 18-year-old has already become a polarizing figure and has been streaming on YouTube for over a year after being banned from Twitch. While the VOD seems to have been deleted, clips of the interaction have been shared by many fans.

In the video embedded below, IShowSpeed can be heard saying:

"F*ck you, b*tch! You stupid tre*sh b*tch! F*ck you! F*ck that b*tch! F*ck her.... She's a f*cking tre*sh. A f*cking tre*sh."

"Another day, another Speed scandal": Social media reacts to IShowSpeed's outburst

Naturally, the content creator's recent comments during the stream, as well as his repeated use of the word "tre*sh," did not sit well with a lot of people. The incident has once again sparked a debate, with one Redditor writing how the backlash will change nothing:

Here are some more comments from r/LivesTreamfail about the issue.

More IShowSpeed controversies

Fans and others familiar with Darren's reputation will know that this is not the first time that accusations of "misogyny" have been leveled against him. For those unaware, here is a quick recap of some of the big controversies that he has gotten himself into.

One of the first scandals involved the content creator having made a "r*pe joke" while appearing on Adin Ross's stream, where he repeatedly asked a female contestant on a dating show who would stop him from forcing him on her if they were the only two humans left on Earth.

Another major controversy surrounding the Ohio native occurred in April 2022 when a clip of the streamer went viral and showed Darren lashing out at a fellow teammate on Valorant for being a female gamer. This incident got him banned from every game developed by Riot Games.

Naturally, IShowSpeed's streams are highly popular, and he has seen a meteoric rise in popularity over the last year. The then 17-year-old even bagged the Breakout Streamer award in 2022 at the YouTube Shortys. That said, the content creator has had quite a bumpy career. Here's a list of some of the worst controversies associated with IShowSpeed.

