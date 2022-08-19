"The 5'1 vegan" - When Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate berated F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate did not hold back when they berated Lewis Hamilton. The pair were attending an F1 practice session ahead of the Grand Prix as they watched the drivers race on the track. Both the brothers were under the influence and decided to go off on a little rant aimed at the 7-time Formula World Drivers' Championship winner Lewis Hamilton.

Andrew Tate started the slander by talking about how 'easy' it is to drive an F1 car:

"It's not impressive, I can do that. Get in a car, start, go, left, right, f**k it I'll go right now. Can't beat me at this s**t, give me it, give me the car. They won't give me the car because they know I'll win. That's why they won't give me the car."

Tristan Tate then chimed in talking about how if Lewis Hamilton got out of his car and Tate had to fight him for the car, he would "break his spine". He then went on to talk about how Hamilton would not be able to make any impression on the women he dates, like Nicole Scherzinger:

"You think Lewis Hamilton, the five-foot-one vegan, is making any kind of an impression? No f***ing way."

Although the brothers were under the influence and seemed to be having fun, fans believe they took it too far with the trash-talk even if they were joking. Hamilton has one of the strongest fan bases out of any Formula 1 driver, so his fans did not take the video well.

bella🏎 @BELLAAFERRARII i hate andrew tate so much and why is he obsessed with lewis hamilton, i think he’s got a crush i hate andrew tate so much and why is he obsessed with lewis hamilton, i think he’s got a crush

Watch the video below:

KSI gives his predictions for Jake Paul vs. Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate is possibly the most talked about man on the internet at the moment. The Romanian resident shot to fame on TikTok and YouTube after videos of him talking about his mindset and women went viral. Since then, even the Paul brothers have not been able to resist talking about him on an episode of the Impaulsive podcast.

KEEM 🍿 @KEEMSTAR



Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is in the works!



PS: Buy the KSI PPV here: #Ad Andrew Tate is meeting with Jake Paul’s people!Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is in the works!PS: Buy the KSI PPV here: prf.hn/click/camref:1… Andrew Tate is meeting with Jake Paul’s people! Jake Paul vs Andrew Tate is in the works! PS: Buy the KSI PPV here: prf.hn/click/camref:1… #Ad https://t.co/KaOPrzvMIm

Jake and Logan Paul challenged Tate to a fight and there were rumors of a potential fight between 'The Problem Child' and 'Cobra' Tate. In a recent podcast called The Good Fellas, KSI gave his prediction for the potential fight:

"It would be a great fight. It's not happening, but it would be a great fight... Andrew Tate wins [if it does happen], 100%. Yeah, I think reach would f*** with Jake... I don't know, because he's a kickboxer, it's different...I'd much rather watch Logan vs. Tate."

KSI believes Tate would beat Jake Paul easily, so he'd rather have someone the same height and weight fight 'Cobra' Tate, like Logan Paul.

Watch the video below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew