Watch: KSI gives his prediction for a potential fight between Andrew Tate and Jake Paul

KSI has given his take on the rumored clash between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate.

'The Problem Child' was set to face Hasim Rahman Jr. earlier this month at Madison Square Garden in New York City. However, that matchup was canceled after 'Gold Blooded' was reportedly having issues cutting weight down to cruiserweight.

Following that canceled return, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been rumored to have a clash with Andrew Tate. The controversial figure is a former professional kickboxer and has won world titles on several occasions. For his part, Tate has stated that he wants the matchup.

KSI has now given his take on the reported clash between Paul and Tate. 'The Nightmare' is a long-time rival of 'The Problem Child', and the two are reportedly aiming for a clash at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. next year.

In an interview with The Fellas, KSI picked Andrew Tate to defeat Jake Paul. He stated:

"It would be a great fight. It's not happening, but it would be a great fight... Andrew Tate wins [if it does happen], 100%. Yeah, I think reach would f*** with Jake... I don't know, because he's a kickboxer, it's different...I'd much rather watch Logan vs. Tate."

Watch KSI's comments in the video below:

Will Jake Paul fight Andrew Tate?

As of now, a fight between Jake Paul and Andrew Tate is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier this month, a YouTube boxing reporter, Keemstar, reported that a fight between the two men is on the books for later this year. The controversial kickboxer was later seen meeting with Paul's team.

However, in a recent edition of Impaulsive, Jake Paul shot down a fight with Andrew Tate. The YouTube star gave his blessing to his brother, Logan Paul, to fight the kickboxer instead.

Beyond that, the 25-year-old took his time to poke fun at Tate's fanbase and "alpha male" mentality. In the podcast, Paul stated:

"[Tate's followers] are pissed off at girls because they've never gotten laid and they think by being this alpha male and copying this douchebag, who wears giant f***ing aviators indoors on his f***ing podcast, they think that's gonna get them some p***y. Like no. Andrew Tate's fans are all virgins and they're watching him to try to get laid, but they're gonna get spit on and slapped by a girl. That's what's gonna happen."

Watch his comments below:

