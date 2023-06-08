On June 8, 2023, a new chapter unfolded in the ongoing controversy between Twitch star Felix "xQc" and his ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept." The former took to Twitter and shared a minute-long video of a tour of his old house in Austin, Texas. After displaying the state of his residence, which was mostly in shambles, xQc walked out, and a police officer was seen.

As he was leaving his house, the streamer said:

"Okay! I'm moving out. Thank you for helping out."

xQc @xQc HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR! I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY! HERE’S THE AWAITED HOUSE TOUR! I LOVE OWNING A NICE HOUSE AND BEING ABLE TO LIVE IN IT PEACEFULLY! 😇 https://t.co/IawXxqyfps

A few hours later, the French-Canadian personality explained why he had been cryptic about the situation. He implied that Adept called him for "safety" reasons and that he "caved in" and ended up sleeping in his "own bed."

The 27-year-old went on to say that his photos were taken while he was asleep. His most recent tweet reads:

xQc @xQc @pippinwasright @Huge6packSteve @Juni48l @JU1C3L0RD @DaithiDeNogla There’s a reason everything is being posted in such a cryptic way. Cars were going around the house, neighbors told me. Then I got a call, pleading for me to be there for “safety”. Like a bitch, I caved in and slept in my own bed. Pics taken while I’m still sleeping. Fun times @pippinwasright @Huge6packSteve @Juni48l @JU1C3L0RD @DaithiDeNogla There’s a reason everything is being posted in such a cryptic way. Cars were going around the house, neighbors told me. Then I got a call, pleading for me to be there for “safety”. Like a bitch, I caved in and slept in my own bed. Pics taken while I’m still sleeping. Fun times

"No one is living in that house peacefully anymore" - Fans react to xQc's recent tweet amidst his ongoing controversy with Adept

On June 7, 2023, xQc had to abruptly end his livestream after he disclosed that the security of his old residence in Texas had been compromised. According to him, he asked an associate to assist him with some housework. However, the associate informed the streamer that the entry code was no longer valid.

Before ending his livestream, xQc gave a vague analogy to explain his situation, citing Santa Claus coming through the chimney to "pick up" the cookie. He said:

"You know, sometimes, it's kind of like... if I claim that I'm Santa Claus, well, I can go through your chimney. You that type of s**t? You know? Santa Claus... if he said, I mean, he gets to go down the chimney. You know? Like, that's kind of how it is! You know? And if Santa decides he's going to pick up the cookie and f**king s**t! That's kind of how it is!"

The latest developments in the debacle were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with over 1,100 community members weighing in on the situation. Redditor u/Mental-Sign181 commented:

Redditor u/CloutNoodle provided additional context by sharing Adept's most recent Instagram Story. The image, which was taken on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, showed her wearing a wedding ring:

Adept's Instagram Story (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

One fan speculated on why the police were called to the scene:

According to u/Business_Resort9065, xQc made a "smart move" by leaking the entire neighborhood:

Some of the more pertinent responses were along these lines:

The conflict between the two streamers started on January 8, 2023, when Adept unexpectedly appeared on xQc's livestream and accused him of "violating court orders." This eventually led the online community to seemingly discover that they were "legally married" but were filing for divorce.

The Twitch star later refuted the claims, arguing that he never married Adept. However, on June 1, 2023, Adept claimed that she had been married to the Quebec native for three years and called it a "truthful statement."

