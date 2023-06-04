xQc responds to fans asking him if he is joining OTK after making a surprise appearance on Mizkif's stream

On June 4, 2023, prominent Twitch personality Felix "xQc" responded to fans who speculated whether he would be joining the popular streamer organization One True King, also known as OTK. The discussion began when he was browsing the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and came across a highly upvoted post about his recent collaboration with Matthew "Mizkif."

When xQc saw this, he confirmed that he will "never" join the Texas-based group. He went on to say that he did not want to join any organization.

"I'm a hypocrite and a dumb f**k if I'm ever a part of OTK" - xQc on joining Austin, Texas-based streamer group

As mentioned earlier, Felix was browsing the streamer-focused forum and was flabbergasted to see how much traction a clip of his appearance on Mizkif's livestream had received. He addressed his previous feud with the latter, saying that "grudges don't last forever":

"How is that a clip?! I get to his house. Oh, my god! Chat, spoiler alert... when there's a discourse between people, sometimes, the grudges don't last forever. Oh, my god! Look at that! I'm about to do something crazy! I'm about to walk in. Watch this! I walked into a room."

A few moments later, the French-Canadian personality made an "OTK announcement," stating that he would never ever join the organization. He explained:

"Okay. Do you want to get an OTK announcement? Here's an announcement. I will never be a part of OTK, ever! So, now I'm a hypocrite and a dumb f**k if I'm ever part of OTK. You want to know why? It's not because of OTK themselves. It's because it's an overall org philosophy. I don't really want to be a part of an org. That's it. It has nothing to do with them. It has nothing to do with them!"

xQc's "announcement" attracted a handful of responses in the YouTube comments section. While some expressed skepticism about the streamer's statement and claimed that he "can't keep his promises," others suggested that Felix's brand is "bigger than any organization." Here's a snapshot of some relevant fan reactions:

For those who are unfamiliar with xQc and Mizkif's feud, the former Overwatch pro expressed his displeasure with the Austin, Texas-based streamer group by claiming that they are hostile, overly competitive, and have an "insane amount of drama" behind the scenes. Mizkif eventually refuted the allegations and stated that every friend group he has ever been a part of has had drama.

