"Completely different court case" - YouTube investigator reveals Adept asked for Protective Order against xQc following recent controversy

Felix “xQc” may have found himself in hot water, according to YouTuber HenryResilient. The investigative content creator found a Protective Order that was filed by Samantha “Adept” just yesterday - June 9, 2023. The YouTuber also highlighted that there was a chance Felix could find himself in jail thanks to this petitioned legal document. He did not confirm that it was a certainty but merely that it could happen.

This is just the latest addition to the heated drama that has taken place between Adept and xQc over the past few months since the divorce went public.

YouTuber reveals new Adept Protective Order against xQc

HenryResilient is known for his content based around the law and a variety of court cases. In a live stream that aired on June 9, 2023, he dropped breaking news concerning the Felix and Adept drama. A new wrinkle has appeared in the form of a Protective Order.

Henry wanted to make sure his fans knew this was legit, so he showed the events on a document on his screen.

“Clear as day. This is a completely different court case. I would imagine she filed it yesterday, she’s the petitioner, he’s the respondent. She filed an order of protection, a protective order application.”

The YouTuber would highlight the names in the document as that of Adept and xQc. As the application was filed on June 9, 2023, it’s likely that she actually made the request the day before, on June 8, 2023.

“It was on the docket on the ninth, and they’ll have a Protective Order Hearing on June 21st.”

The document clearly showed that there is a hearing coming up on June 21, 2023, with Adept requesting a protective order against Felix. The YouTuber said that this could land xQc in jail and went over what a Protective Order meant. Henry said the Order would happen, and Felix couldn't fight it.

Even without proof, the YouTuber stated the judge would grant the Order based on past events in other cases. Previous court cases where the judge did not grant a Protective Order have led to lawsuits against the court.

Henry stated that in this sort of situation, Protective Orders are often used to “jam someone up” or to make their life harder. Felix should expect more restrictions on his life, according to the YouTuber.

This is just the latest addition to the xQc and Adept drama with respect to their heated divorce. The Twitch superstar recently found that his Texas home’s security password was changed, with fans assuming Adept was responsible.

Reddit responded to Adept’s Protective Order claim

The majority blames this entirely on Adept. Some users criticized her for flying to Texas after Felix went there just to get a Protective Order. Others point to the various things that have happened between the two content creators in 2023.

Many blame Adept for taking pictures of him without his consent and then using it to file a protective order. Others highlighted that xQc is also culpable since he went to stay with Adept. Some commenters thought the streamer was clueless, while others called him “trauma bonded” to Samantha.

Others on Reddit thought she was making some huge mistakes in trying to secure a payday. One Redditor called her despicable, with another highlighting how poor the American court system is. The Redditor in question suggested that Adept could easily use the system to get Felix in trouble.

It’s clear that the drama between xQc and Adept is far from over, and fans will have to wait and see what the result of this Protective Order is when the hearing happens on June 21, 2023.

