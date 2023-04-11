"He tried to guilt me" - Investigative YouTuber claims Mizkif allegedly told him not to cover the AdrianahLee-OTK defamation lawsuit

On April 11, 2023, investigative YouTuber Henry Resilient claimed that Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" allegedly told him not to cover the AdrianahLee-OTK defamation lawsuit. The conversation began when the former mentioned that Matthew had supposedly reached out to him.

The YouTuber did not want to reveal the specifics of their conversation, saying that it was "nothing salacious." Resilient claimed that "some other account" contacted him, leading him to wonder if it was a burner account.

While sharing details on the matter, the content creator stated:

"But, after when I started, you know I started digging up into him. Like, I really don't want to know him. I don't care to know him. I know he reached out to me. Talking... trying to play me like I'm stupid. And he tried to guilt me. Like, bruh! What the hell is your problem?"

Henry Resilient talks about the alleged conversation he had with Mizkif

During a YouTube livestream earlier today, Henry Resilient initiated a discussion and posed a question, asking if Mizkif was "cringe":

"Y'all know Mizkif. And, is he cringe? We need to answer that question. Is he cringe? I don't know if he (is) cringe. I really don't know him."

He then mentioned that the One True King (OTK) co-founder allegedly connected with him and attempted to guilt him. According to Resilient, they did not have a "salacious" conversation:

"Anyway, I'm not going to talk about what we said. If he wants to expose it... whatever. It's nothing salacious. It's just him, trying to like, play me like I'm stupid. You know? Like, 'Little bro,' me. Or something. Something like that. What's cringe is, I'm about 10 to 15 years older than everyone I'm talking about."

The YouTuber claimed that he didn't want to say that Mizkif attempted to "stop" him. He explained:

"Yeah, some people are calling it out. He tried to stop me. Now, I don't want to say, 'He tried to stop me,' because he technically didn't tell me to, 'Stop,' if you want to be in literal terms. But some other account did. And I don't know if this is the burner account, or what. Like, 'Yo! Cringekif.'"

Timestamp: 00:19:10

Resilient added that he was unfamiliar with popular streamers and that he was "learning" about the controversies:

"And then I started looking into him. Like, 'Who's this Mizkif guy?' Look, I don't know anybody. I don't know OTK. I didn't know xQc. And I didn't know anyone. So, look. I'm literally just learning as I go. Literally, learning as I go."

At the 26-minute mark, Henry Resilient displayed his Twitter profile and revealed that Mizkif was following him on the social media platform:

"I'd be on the notifications, people be sending me stuff. People be showing me stuff. And then, I see, what was this? What is this right here? I see this. (Streamer shows his Twitter Notifications page) You see? He followed me. He followed me, just so he can message me. My messages were turned off."

Fans react to the YouTuber's claims

Henry Resilient's claims were shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and it became a hot topic of conversation. Numerous Redditors were critical of the YouTuber's statements, and here's a snapshot of some relevant fan reactions:

For context, on April 8, 2023, YouTuber and political commentator Steven "Destiny" revealed that Twitch streamer AdrianahLee was allegedly suing Mizkif, Maya, and OTK for defamation.

