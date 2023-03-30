Mizkif, EsfandTV, Emiru, and other OTK members start fighting over League of Legends match during the Game Night event

On March 29, 2023, prominent One True King (OTK) members Matthew "Mizkif," EsfandTV, Emily "Emiru," Chance "Sodapoppin," and a few others got together for the highly anticipated Game Night event. The content creators played against one another in the Riot Games-developed MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) League of Legends, with Mizkif's team going head-to-head against Sodapoppin's team.

The third round concluded with the latter defeating the former in a fairly one-sided game. This subsequently resulted in the Austin, Texas-based content creators fighting amongst themselves, with everyone calling each other out in the post-game lobby.

"Shut the hell up and s*ck my d*ck" - EsfandTV calls out Tectone as OTK members get into an argument during a League of Legends stream

The most recent OTK Game Night event featured Mizkif's team going up against Sodapoppin's team. Here's the roster for the streamer's squad:

Team 1:

Emiru

EsfandTV

Erobb221

Mizkif

Nmplol

Team 2:

Russel

Veibae

Sodapoppin

Strippin

Tectone

At the three-hour mark of his broadcast, Mizkif's team lost a game after they surrendered. He expressed his sentiments about the situation, claiming that his squad had "no chance" of winning a game at the event.

The 28-year-old personality further mentioned that his viewers suggested that he switch EsfandTV for Russel. When the former heard this, he asserted that he didn't want to be on the same team as fellow OTK member Tectone:

"No! I don't! Look, I don't want to be on the same team as Russel and Tectone! Swap me and Miz for Russel and Tectone."

Mizkif slyly grinned after hearing this, and so did Emiru. Tectone responded by saying that they had a good game, to which EsfandTV replied:

"Shut the hell up, Tectone. In real life. 'Oh, GGs, I'm going to play my main and I'm going to target-ban Emi!' Nothing you do is hilarious, Tectone! Literally nothing! Okay? Look, we're going to take ten minutes in between the games, go take a shower, okay?"

Timestamp: 03:27:20

The 31-year-old streamer continued further and added:

"Because I know you've probably washed. Wipe it down. Grab some Lysol, okay? It's fine. Tips said you've got to shout him out for an ad. Shut the hell up and s*ck my d*ck! And then also take a shower and then also do everything else I said."

At this point, the post-game lobby began to heat up as EsfandTV continued to vent about his experience playing alongside OTK members. Shortly after, Nmplol chimed in and expressed his dissatisfaction with his best friend Sodapoppin's gameplay abilities. The latter responded by saying:

"I know! I'm not good at AD (Attack Damage) Carry! I never play..."

The entertaining banter and argument continued for a few more minutes, with Mizkif claiming that some changes to the teams were required.

Fans react to OTK members fighting during the Game Night event

The streamers' clip was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the conversation thread amassing over 110 fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Fans on Reddit discussing the OTK members' banter (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one Redditor joked that this was the "friendliest end" of a League of Legends game, another community member suggested that Veibae would "fit really well" with the streamer group.

