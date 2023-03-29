"You all are motherf**kers that deserve nothing good in life" - Tyler1 rants about League of Legends' developers

During a livestream on March 28, 2023, Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" expressed his displeasure with League of Legends' developer, Riot Games, and went on a long rant. It all began when the streamer lost a ranked game after a teammate griefed him.

Tyler1 investigated the player's history and discovered that their other account had allegedly been banned. Riot Games' European branch, however, unbanned the player shortly after they filed an appeal. The Missouri native wasn't happy with this situation and lambasted the game's developers. He didn't hold back and went off at Riot Games by saying:

"Every job. Every person. Every position, that has to do with player behavior and that has to do with balancing, and client, you all are motherf**kers that deserve nothing good in life. Every single one of you! Riot Korea, you f**king failures! Riot NA, complete dog s**t! Riot EUW, f**king morons!"

Tyler1 says that every League of Legends region is "disgusting," claims it's a "cultural problem"

Tyler1 had lost a ranked game 12 hours into his most recent livestream of the League of Legends challenge in Europe. After having a conversation with someone off-stream, the streamer claimed that a player in his game was allegedly banned on the North American server. They were eventually unbanned from their other accounts after filing an appeal on the EUW server.

Tyler1 provided more information on the situation, stating:

"Apparently, Riot; so this guy's other account got banned, right? But apparently, it was Riot NA banned him because that's who I was f**king talking to. And then stupid f**king dog s**t, peasant, useless Riot EUW unbanned him after he got ticketed. Or, after he submitted an appeal. On his other account. This is a completely different account."

It was at this point that the 28-year-old personality began ranting about Riot Games and strongly voiced his frustration. After sharing strong sentiments about the South Korean, North American, and European branches, Tyler1 stated that the organization hires the "biggest dip s**ts:"

"So, it's just like, Riot hires the biggest dip s**ts for every f**king region. I mean, I wonder how they even find these guys. Are they like, toddlers? Or in like, middle school, or something? It's disgusting! I mean, bro, every region is disgusting! It's a whole culture problem, with this dog s**t company!"

Timestamp: 12:15:05

Tyler1 continued further and added:

"I wish all of them the worst. You f**king useless pieces of s**t. NA is disgusting, man. So now, I have to wait for Riot EUW to wake up and lock his f**king accounts. You useless s**ts! Even though, I f**king submitted this at what time? When did I report this guy, by the way? 4 p.m. my time. It's, like, 8 a.m. in NA. Like, I don't give a f**k, bro! They're s**t!"

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Tyler's rant about the game's developer was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Fans on Reddit discussing the streamer's clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

While one viewer speculated that Tyler's "heated gamer rant" could result in a permanent ban from the popular MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) title, another member of the community claimed that the streamer encountered "inters and griefers" during his League of Legends Europe Challenge.

