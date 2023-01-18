"I'm going to punch my f***ing monitor!" - Tyler1 rants about League of Legends Season 13 matchmaking

On January 17, Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" expressed his displeasure with League of Legends Season 13's matchmaking system before rage-quitting the livestream.

It all started when the content creator failed to get the primary role that he'd queued up for. Upon seeing that he was required to play in the Mid Lane (his secondary role) instead of the Jungle, Tyler1 didn't hold back and went on a long rant.

Before ending the broadcast, he stated that the situation made him want to punch his monitor as he exclaimed:

"Look, I got Mid Lane again. So... okay, so I'm going to stop streaming here because I'm going to punch my f***ing monitor, at these stupid motherf***kers, if I played another one. So I'm just going to dodge and that's end of the stream."

Tyler1 goes off on League of Legends Season 13 matchmaking, says the game developers are "paid to sit on the couch"

Tyler1 was queueing for his sixth game at the 03:42 hour mark of his January 17 livestream when he asked his audience what they thought about players being able to choose only their primary role:

"Do we think that there should be an option that you should be able to queue for only your primary role? Yes or no? Because bro, I feel like, if you queue for Jungle, for instance, and it insta-pops, you don't get jungle, it's a flaw in the system. Make a little checkbox that says, 'I only want my primary role. I understand that the queue times can be longer.' Check mark."

At this point, the streamer's game client alerted him that a match had been found, and once he accepted, it was revealed that he had to play as a Mid Laner. Tyler1 became enraged when he saw this and decided to end his livestream.

He began ranting about the situation, stating that he had queued for three games in a row and was given the secondary role in all instances:

"Three games! I queued Bot lane, I queued Jungle, I queued Jungle. And they have given me my secondary role every single time! Do you think if I'm an average a** person and I don't play this stupid f***ing game, I'm not a streamer for a job?"

The Missouri native used the average player as an example to explain how multiplayer matchmaking would affect them:

"If I'm an average, casual player. Let's say, I come home from a long day of sweat, grueling work or school, I want to, I'm like, 'I really want to play Jungle today. Can't wait to play my favorite game! Jungle, can't wait to play!' I queue up, I don't have time for many games, boom! I get Mid Lane."

Timestamp: 03:42:15

Tyler1 claimed that the state of matchmaking would drive away casual players after applying the same situation in different scenarios. He voiced his opinion on the game's developers, saying:

"If you're an average a** player, would that keep the player keep coming back? You f***ing disgusting dog s**t paycheck thieves at Riot. F***ing no! Jesus f***ing Christ!"

Tyler1 went on to say that Riot Games did "nothing" during the preseason and added:

"It's not hard! They're not doing anything else! The balance is dog s**t. You did nothing during the preseason. You got paid to sit on the couch for two months! And you're just like, laughed at, in Twitch chats! F***ing liking s**t on Twitter! I've seen half of them retweeting Hasan! So this is what we're doing, bro?!"

The streamer's rant concluded with him suggesting that the current state of the game was "disgusting:"

"We're not balancing the game. We're not fixing matchmaking. We're not fixing the balance. We're not f***ing fixing the fill, right? We're not fixing Jungle. We're not making AD Carries under level. We're just doing f***ing nothing! It's disgusting!"

Fans react to Tyler1's take

Tyler1's emotional rant about the popular game's matchmaking issues quickly went viral on the r/LeagueofLegends subreddit, wherein more than 970 community members reacted. Here's what some of them had to say:

Tyler1 is amongst the biggest League of Legends personalities on Twitch and has been regularly livestreaming on the purple platform since 2016. For those interested in knowing how he went from being ID-banned in the MOBA title to becoming a Twitch star, check out this article.

