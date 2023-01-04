Tyler1 pitches to do a film along the lines of "Day in a life at Riot Games" after going off on the developer

Twitch sensation Tyler "Tyler1" hosted his first livestream of the year on January 3, 2023, and spent time playing League of Legends.

After a player dodged a ranked match, the content creator took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the game's state, claiming it was "so bad." He added that he wanted to make a professional film along the lines of "Day in a life at Riot Games," documenting the lives of its employees.

Tyler1 lambasts League of Legends developer Riot Games, claims its employees "don't play the game"

At the 51-minute of his livestream, Tyler1 voiced his opinions on Riot Games, wondering what the employees did during their nine-to-five job. He remarked:

"Dude, not to sound like a... whatever, broken record. But I got to bring it up again. What are these f***ing Riot Games like game loop team, how do they work on like, 9 to 5, do as little as they do? Seriously! What are these guys doing?! What the f**k are they doing in the office, all day actually?"

After a brief pause, the Missouri native stated that the game's developers "need to have some purpose" and claimed that they do not play League of Legends:

"Guys, I feel like, they have to have like, some kind of purpose, like, motivate them. Surely. 'They're definitely not playing League (of Legends).' Okay, but like, actually! Like, they're also not playing the game!

"At least like, play the game during your work; honestly, at least do that! If it came out that, okay, during; for eight hours a day, Riot Games is playing f***ing ARAMs or normal Blind Picks, I'd be like, 'You know, that's fine! At least they're playing the game.' They don't even play!"

Timestamp: 00:51:35

Tyler1 continued by saying that he wanted to make a professional film about what Riot Games employees do during work hours. He stated:

"Bro, I'm still begging Riot to let me film; like, have a camera crew, not just myself, but with a professional camera crew and I can like, do a 'Day in a life with Riot,' where at one point I'm at their office, filming them. And like, making a professional video like that. Seriously! That'll be lit!"

The 27-year-old content creator went on to speculate on how Riot Games would prepare for the day of filming:

"Bro, you know that they would be like, 'Okay, guys! On January 13, Tyler1's coming. Make sure you have something to do. Make sure that you guys all look busy because he's going to be making a video.' I bet they couldn't even come up with the things to do, like that. There's not enough for them; like, literally they're just collecting paychecks for no reason!"

Fans react to Tyler1's take

Tyler1's take gained quite a lot of traction on YouTube, as the comments section featured over 70 fan reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed Riot Games has the "worst client," another suggested that the game developer should "work on everything else" besides League of Legends.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes