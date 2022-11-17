"For f**k’s sake!" - Tyler1 astounded after encountering 'gamebreaking' League of Legends client bug

Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" returned to his channel on November 17 to experience League of Legends preseason 2023.

Before beginning his first game, Tyler1 encountered a client bug that forced him to relogin. He remembered something similar happening last year and expressed his frustration by saying:

"For f**k's sake! Are you kidding me?! You have got to be joking, by the way!"

Tyler1 baffled after people spam invites to glitch the League of Legends client

The Missouri native reviewed the League of Legends preseason 2023 update during a broadcast on November 17 and quickly hopped into the game to experience the latest changes.

Tyler finally found a game after seven minutes in the queue. Unfortunately, as soon as he accepted the ranked game, the game's client became unresponsive. The streamer was surprised by this sudden occurrence and stated:

"Oh, our first queue popped! Holy f**k! Where'd it go? Where's my..."

It was then that Tyler1 noticed that his queue timer had been replaced by a slew of in-game invitations. He quickly realized what was happening and expressed his frustration by saying:

"Riot, don't tell me this is a thing. Riot, please do not tell me you added this back, where people can spam your invites, to bug your queue, man!"

Timestamp: 00:48:28

The 27-year-old attempted to troubleshoot the problem, but it did not appear to be resolved. He then discovered that he was unable to join any type of game, be it ranked or a normal League of Legends game.

Tyler1 then reloaded and relogged into the client. He recalled something similar happening last year and remarked:

"Try reloading? So this happened; wait, this happened last year as well! Wasn't it last year? Or was it the year before? Where dips**ts would spam invites, people could literally can't queue up. Was that also in Season 12?"

While some fans claimed that he encountered the same bug during his "Top Lane to Challenger" series, others advised him to disable the invite function. Tyler1 replied:

"Nah, because Riot did fix it. Disabling invites doesn't work. Because when you press the 'Disable Invites' option, it doesn't actually disable the invites. It just disables the invites showing."

Following a brief pause, the Twitch sensation claimed that Riot Games won't be fixing the problem on priority because it does not affect the average player:

"And also no. That happened for like, two weeks. But it's not a priority, because just like betting doesn't happen to the average player and this happens to like, streamers and s**t. So there's no reason to, like, 'full-time work' on it. Bro, streaming this game is... dude, it is really f***ing a**!"

Tyler1 continued the conversation by stating that several issues he encountered while streaming the game were caused by the community:

"It is so much more disgusting than playing it casually. It is! I even feel like it's not a Riot Games problem. It is 100% a community problem. It is! It's the people. Like the stream snipers, the ghosters, the target banners, the betters. They int (intentionally feed) like, the guy's doing this. Like, bro! This is a person problem. Holy f**k! That's crazy!"

Fans react to the streamer's sentiments

Fans provided their take on Tyler's recent League of Legends experience in the YouTube comments section of the video and here's what they had to say:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take on League of Legends client bugging out (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is a multi-Challenger League of Legends content creator who is widely regarded by many as an excellent Draven player. He began streaming on Twitch in 2016 and currently has 5,108,079 followers on his channel.

