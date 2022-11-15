"From start to finish it was terrible!" - Tyler1 reviews League of Legends Season 12

On November 15, Twitch star Tyler "Tyler1" shared his thoughts on League of Legends Season 12 and reviewed the ranked ladder.

The streamer recapped the entire year and provided details on the various feats accomplished during the season. Tyler1 then critiqued the game, stating that the experience was "terrible" from start to finish. He stated:

"I don't care. This season was trash, bro! From start to finish, it was terrible! Overall, I think Riot knows it too. They did a lot to like try and make it better. But this was bad!"

Tyler1 recaps his League of Legends Season 12 and reviews it

Season 12 of League of Legends concluded on November 14, and the Twitch streamer made a final attempt to climb the ranked ladder.

As he queued for the first game of the day, Tyler reflected on this year's ranked season and claimed that it was not good. He then summarized the entire year and said:

"So what do we have? The season started. We had normal game MMR abusers everywhere! Transfer accounts everywhere! People started the season like getting D1 (Diamond 1) and duoing the placements, and duoing and dodging, blah, blah, blah. We had our first win-trade arc in March, right?"

Tyler1 recalled his journey to South Korea for his "Autofill to Challenger" series:

"We got Support Challenger. Not bad. Nice. We got 1,000 LP (League Points). Not bad. Nice. All went downhill. Went to Korea. That was, well, I won't be back! We all know how that went. When we were in Korea, now betters followed us back. We had the whole f***ing betting arc, right? So we got the whole betting arc, as well, now in NA. We were in Korea and then now in NA. That lasted two, three months."

Timestamp: 00:08:27

Tyler1 mentioned making it to the Challenger rank a few weeks ago and also talked about his attempts to hold the highest rank in the game. The streamer then talked about his "terrible" year:

"Now it's end of season. We hit Challenger two weeks ago. Tried to camp it. Tried to camp Challenger. That didn't work. Then we got decay games. We lost every decay game. Then we just kept losing. Now we're like... we're down to like 490 LP. Climbed back up to 700. I don't care, bro. This year was terrible!"

The discussion concluded with the 27-year-old asking his viewers if they remembered his "Aatrox support arc." He expressed a desire to finish Season 12 strong, saying:

"Wait, do you remember our Aatrox support arc? I almost forgot about that. Good god! I feel like this year has been forever! Whatever, bro. It's not about how you start, but how you finish."

Fans react to the streamer's League of Legends Season 12 review

The YouTube comments section featured several fan reactions, with one viewer stating that Tyler1's South Korean broadcast was one of his best non-variety content. Here's a snippet of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans in the YouTube comments section react to the streamer's review (Image via Daily Tyler1 Clips/YouTube)

Tyler1 is easily one of the most recognizable League of Legends personalities on Twitch. He began his online career in 2016 and has played and streamed Riot Games' MOBA for more than 10,600 hours on his channel.

