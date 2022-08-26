League of Legends guide to Aatrox in season 12

Aatrox is arguably one of the strongest top-lane champions in League of Legends. His massive damage, combined with his healing, is something that is extremely difficult to deal with in the game.

He is a top-tier counter-pick against champions like Ornn and is often regarded highly by both professionals as well as solo-queue players for his carry potential. Due to how impressive the champion is, a brief guide to Aatrox has been provided in this article for new players joining the game in season 12.

It is important to remember that, as a carry champion, Aatrox needs to farm. He needs to be ahead in the lane to make a big impact, as building at least two items is vital for him to scale properly.

Runes, item build, and gameplay guide to Aatrox in League of Legends season 12

Aatrox is an extremely powerful champion within League of Legends. His ultimate, World Ender, can help him take 1v2 fights and still come out on top. He is one of those champions who can become an unkillable demon god in the late game, as well as the difference maker, even if the other lanes are doing poorly. That said, even though he has these positives, Aatrox does suffer from some disadvantages.

He is a champion who relies on being ahead in the lane and gaining a lot of gold and experience by the mid-game mark. Unfortunately, that is not always possible as Aatrox has a lot of counter matchups, which makes laning very difficult for him. This results in him losing early in the game in League of Legends, making things like split pushing and teamfighting very difficult for Aatrox.

Runes

Aatrox Rune Path (Image via League of Legends)

Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand

Secondary Rune (Resolve): Bone Plating, Revitalize

Aatrox's runes are perfectly suited to a champion who loves to go all in on an enemy. Conqueror provides him with both Adaptive Force as well as healing, which is crucial for fighters. Bone Plating gives Aatrox tankiness, while Revitalize offers more healing.

Overall, these runes are in sync with his ability to fight head-on and his ultimate World Ender.

Item Build

The item build for Aatrox in League of Legends season 12 is as follows:

Eclipse

Death's Dance

Black Cleaver

Plated Steelcaps

Guardian Angel

Serylda's Grudge

The entire item build for Aatrox mostly focuses on offense and a little bit of defense. Eclipse is quite powerful as it provides him with a lot of stats and also keeps him alive in battle. Death's Dance is obviously quite overtuned, and Black Cleaver makes him hit very hard in fights.

Gameplay

Aatrox, as mentioned previously, is a champion that relies on gaining lane advantage. Therefore, understanding the matchup is crucial for success. Ideally, champions like Fiora, Gwen, Jayce, Akshan, Vayne, Dr Mundo, Irelia, and Camille are good counters to Aatrox.

Therefore, players should check the matchup before picking him. In the early stages, the focus should be towards gathering as much gold and experience as possible. Prioritizing the Q ability is crucial, followed by the E and W. Obviously, R should be leveled up whenever possible.

It is recommended that players remain calm and farm until they have their mythic, as it gives Aatrox a massive power spike. Apart from that, there is no shame in asking the jungler for help as he is a champion who might need it quite a lot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh